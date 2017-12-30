AINA TIR-FAX, December 30, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta: “Digitalization makes life easier for citizens, encourages economic growth”
- Skënderbeu year, how state official notes will look next year in all decision makings of
- Basha reminds the principle: One member one vote in all DP decision making
- Kryemadhi: We will defend our MP accused of theft
- SPAK: Police nightmares, dossiers and targeted politicians
ECONOMY
- Scandal with ARMO, Americans blame Albanian partner
- Feasts, less purchases this year
- “Sheraton” leaves Albania from January 1
- Deadline expired today for the fines` amnesty
- Minister of Innovation Harito speaks about the importance of the new regional economic initiative for the Albanian integration into EU
CHRONICLE
- Masked people rob bank in Laç
- Journalist Koka discloses the new structure of Elbasan police
- Albanian seized in Italy in possession of heroin
- Statistics: 54 killed during 2017
- 43 year old from Fier denounces the disappearance of his daughter, he fears she has been abducted for trafficking purposes
- Businessman from Durres attempts suicide
- Court dismisses the case of former MP Armando Prenga
- 1,6 tons of drug towards Greece, another Albanian seized, mentions name of Albanian businessman
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality, gifts to children of firefighters
- Week of road safety: Implementation of rules from children an inspirations for adults