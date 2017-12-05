AINA TIR-FAX, December 4, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Greek Foreign Minister: “Negotiations with Albania, on the right track”
  • President Meta, simple and special promise on International Day of People with Special Needs
  • Albanian President, PM and Opposition leader visit flooded areas
  • Interior Minister: “First Vetting results soon”
  • Rama in Brussels, meets Donald Tusk
  • Xhaçka and Darëzeza message to the Armed Forces: After floods there is another phase
  • Basha in Brussels: “EU member countries, hesitating for Albania’s integration”

ECONOMY

  • Average salary in the public sector goes 60.500ALL

CHRONICLE

  • Elbasan Prosecutor reports that three corruption cases have disappeared
  • Denida Rexhepi convicted for exercising violence towards children in kindergarten
  • Family of 9 members rescued from dark and cold
  • One Albanian executed and another injured in France

SOCIETY

  • Floods, over 300 evacuated, Vjosa comes out of its bed
  • Flood damage bigger than in 2015
  • Floods, Ballo: Embankments need to be reconstructed, no more old projects
  • Damage report by Civilian Emergency
  • Vjosa calms down, evacuated people return home
  • Floods in Gjirokastra
  • Municipality volunteers aid Tirana suburbs. Veliaj: “After Tirana, solidarity with Fier and Vlora”
  • Tirana Municipality plants 200 trees: “Best way to reduce natural disasters”
  • 105th anniversary of creation of the Albanian Army

CULTURE

  • Albanian weightlifter Romela Begaj wins gold medal in USA

 

