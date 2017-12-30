AINA TIR-FAX, December 29, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: “Tahiri placed us in a difficult position, but SP would now win 78 seats”
- Vasili: Rama the only one that had viewed the reform in the justice system as a nightmare
- Rama: Reform in the justice system not pending by the political agendas
- Kryemadhi in Skrapar: Institutions to be turned back to Albanians
- Skenderbeu year, first state documents come out
- Rama: Letter of Meta to Trump, a ridiculous action
- Rama: Basha refuses agreement to justify election loss
- Provisory Prosecutor General, Arta Marku, makes her first movements in the Prosecution General
- DP reacts after Prosecutor General replaced Decriminalization Director, Rovena Gashi
- Rama warning: Public administration to be cleaned from unqualified civil employees
ECONOMY
- Construction permits double throughout the country, they triple in Tirana
- Economic growth slowed down: Experts: This was caused due to energy crises
- IMF suggests reforms in the capital market in Albania
- Dollar devaluates, best time to purchase online
- Bloomberg ranks Albanian Lek among the currencies with the best performances
CHRONICLE
- Trial against ArturZoto, Bledar Skenderi witnesses at court
- Man convicted with 22 year of imprisonment for the murder of two brothers in 1997 extradited from London
- 39 year old arrested while attempting to leave border in possession of drug
- 40 year old from Fier declared wanted from Italy for drug trafficking caught in Qafë-Thanë
- 31 year old from Vlora arrested in possession of weapons
- Car crashes to death a 55 year old while riding his bike
- 64 year old handcuffed under alcohol effect
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality distributes gifts for the families in need
- Public institutions respond to Tirana Municipality appeal, offer meal to social centers
- New Year “Bankers Petrolium” brings back smile to 130 families in need