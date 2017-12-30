AINA TIR-FAX, December 29, 2017

Posted on December 30, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama: “Tahiri placed us in a difficult position, but SP would now win 78 seats”
  • Vasili: Rama the only one that had viewed the reform in the justice system as a nightmare
  • Rama: Reform in the justice system not pending by the political agendas
  • Kryemadhi in Skrapar: Institutions to be turned back to Albanians
  • Skenderbeu year, first state documents come out
  • Rama: Letter of Meta to Trump, a ridiculous action
  • Rama: Basha refuses agreement to justify election loss
  • Provisory Prosecutor General, Arta Marku, makes her first movements in the Prosecution General
  • DP reacts after Prosecutor General replaced Decriminalization Director, Rovena Gashi
  • Rama warning: Public administration to be cleaned from unqualified civil employees

ECONOMY

  • Construction permits double throughout the country, they triple in Tirana
  • Economic growth slowed down: Experts: This was caused due to energy crises
  • IMF suggests reforms in the capital market in Albania
  • Dollar devaluates, best time to purchase online
  • Bloomberg ranks Albanian Lek among the currencies with the best performances

CHRONICLE

  • Trial against ArturZoto, Bledar Skenderi witnesses at court
  • Man convicted with 22 year of imprisonment for the murder of two brothers in 1997 extradited from London
  • 39 year old arrested while attempting to leave border in possession of drug
  • 40 year old from Fier declared wanted from Italy for drug trafficking caught in Qafë-Thanë 
  • 31 year old from Vlora arrested in possession of weapons
  • Car crashes to death a 55 year old while riding his bike
  • 64 year old handcuffed under alcohol effect

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Municipality distributes gifts for the families in need
  • Public institutions respond to Tirana Municipality appeal, offer meal to social centers
  • New Year “Bankers Petrolium” brings back smile to 130 families in need

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.