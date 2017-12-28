AINA TIR-FAX, December 28, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Unification of Kosovo-Albania archive practices
- Former French MFA: “EU must accept Albania and encourage all its members to recognize Kosovo”
- Rama wishes a year of prosperity with a touching video
- Vetting of police to start in January and to end by the end of 2018
- Tahiri`s passport decision shows Rama`s pressure to Prosecution
- Speaker Ruci: “Cannabis in 2016 was wrong”
- Hahn: “Balkan countries in EU by 2025”
- Speaker Ruci: “Parliament didn’t rush with new Prosecutor”
- SMI, Petrit Vasili appeals to citizens to march to Tirana against Rama’s government
- Rama: “We brought dignity back to teachers. Professional education, a priority”
- Saimir Tahiri returns among SP friends in a special dinner on the occasion of the end of the year
ECONOMY
- After Arber Road, 6 other companies present their offers for concession
- Ministry of Justice inspects institutions in Korça: Merit-based employments
- ARMO, a refinery of debts. Hundreds of millions of unpaid taxes, pardoned year after year
CHRONICLE
- Youngster badly bitten, three men arrested in Maliq
- Two Albanians seized with heroin in Athens
- Masks return in Saranda, two petrol stations robbed under guns` threat
- Man arrested after attempting to corrupt border police officer in Kapshtica Crossing Border Point
- 66 year old arrested in possession of weapons and munitions
- Fire in the house, 89 year old found dead
- Vlore, teenager stabs 23 year old
- SIS report: 128 effectives implicated with drugs
SOCIETY
- Farewell to Florenc Beqiraj
- Oilman protest in front of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, 6 of them met with minister Gjiknuri
- Bad weather, police warns drivers: Beware and call 112 in case of accidents