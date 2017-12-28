AINA TIR-FAX, December 28, 2017

Posted on December 28, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Unification of Kosovo-Albania archive practices
  • Former French MFA: “EU must accept Albania and encourage all its members to recognize Kosovo”
  • Rama wishes a year of prosperity with a touching video
  • Vetting of police to start in January and to end by the end of 2018
  • Tahiri`s passport decision shows Rama`s pressure to Prosecution
  • Speaker Ruci: “Cannabis in 2016 was wrong”
  • Hahn: “Balkan countries in EU by 2025”
  • Speaker Ruci: “Parliament didn’t rush with new Prosecutor”
  • SMI, Petrit Vasili appeals to citizens to march to Tirana against Rama’s government
  • Rama: “We brought dignity back to teachers. Professional education, a priority”
  • Saimir Tahiri returns among SP friends in a special dinner on the occasion of the end of the year

ECONOMY

  • After Arber Road, 6 other companies present their offers for concession
  • Ministry of Justice inspects institutions in Korça: Merit-based employments
  • ARMO, a refinery of debts. Hundreds of millions of unpaid taxes, pardoned year after year

CHRONICLE

  • Youngster badly bitten, three men arrested in Maliq
  • Two Albanians seized with heroin in Athens
  • Masks return in Saranda, two petrol stations robbed under guns` threat
  • Man arrested after attempting to corrupt border police officer in Kapshtica Crossing Border Point
  • 66 year old arrested in possession of weapons and munitions
  • Fire in the house, 89 year old found dead
  • Vlore, teenager stabs 23 year old
  • SIS report: 128 effectives implicated with drugs

SOCIETY

  • Farewell to Florenc Beqiraj
  • Oilman protest in front of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, 6 of them met with minister Gjiknuri
  • Bad weather, police warns drivers: Beware and call 112 in case of accidents

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.