AINA TIR-FAX, December 27, 2017

Posted on December 27, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: “We are in a constitutional crisis. With SMI on an opposition front”
  • EU to accept Albanians, Kushner: Albania not the last of the list
  • Kushner “slaps” DP: It has worked against the country`s interests, this was obvious last week on parliament with the chaotic scenes
  • Xhafaj: Urgent meeting with MPs and experts in the Ministry of Interior
  • Xhafaj: vetting of police employees to start in 2018
  • Tahiri present at the Prosecution to receive his passport
  • Basha warns Tahiri: There is no political prosecutor that saves you from justice
  • Basha meets Kombinat residents, invites them to protest with opposition

ECONOMY

  • Prices of food and vegetables increased by 40%
  • WB: Albania prevails with the highest rate of child deaths
  • Albanian Lek continues to strengthen its position versus other currencies

CHRONICLE

  • Two Albanians seized with heroin in Athens
  • Car bangs pedestrian in Tirana
  • Man convicted for domestic violence arrested in Athens
  • Roberies and fake names, prosecution: Rakipi and Rehovica hid arrests in Italy
  • Student in Elbasan disappeared from boarding school
  • Prosecution: The euros found in Orest Sota car do not belong to Tahiri
  • Coffin of Florenc Beqiraj covered in Albanian flag reaches his land
  • 5 year old nephew takes car and bangs his aunt to death
  • Woman sets fire to herself, husband receives serious wounds attempting to rescue her
  • Police warns: Consume alcohol on New Year`s eve, but do not drive, tolerance zero

SOCIETY

  • Oil workers march to Tirana in protest
  • Veliaj: we have fixed the Tirana river, investments saved the area from floods

CULTURE

  • Butrint, the king of attractions for tourists in Albania

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.