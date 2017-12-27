AINA TIR-FAX, December 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: “We are in a constitutional crisis. With SMI on an opposition front”
- EU to accept Albanians, Kushner: Albania not the last of the list
- Kushner “slaps” DP: It has worked against the country`s interests, this was obvious last week on parliament with the chaotic scenes
- Xhafaj: Urgent meeting with MPs and experts in the Ministry of Interior
- Xhafaj: vetting of police employees to start in 2018
- Tahiri present at the Prosecution to receive his passport
- Basha warns Tahiri: There is no political prosecutor that saves you from justice
- Basha meets Kombinat residents, invites them to protest with opposition
ECONOMY
- Prices of food and vegetables increased by 40%
- WB: Albania prevails with the highest rate of child deaths
- Albanian Lek continues to strengthen its position versus other currencies
CHRONICLE
- Two Albanians seized with heroin in Athens
- Car bangs pedestrian in Tirana
- Man convicted for domestic violence arrested in Athens
- Roberies and fake names, prosecution: Rakipi and Rehovica hid arrests in Italy
- Student in Elbasan disappeared from boarding school
- Prosecution: The euros found in Orest Sota car do not belong to Tahiri
- Coffin of Florenc Beqiraj covered in Albanian flag reaches his land
- 5 year old nephew takes car and bangs his aunt to death
- Woman sets fire to herself, husband receives serious wounds attempting to rescue her
- Police warns: Consume alcohol on New Year`s eve, but do not drive, tolerance zero
SOCIETY
- Oil workers march to Tirana in protest
- Veliaj: we have fixed the Tirana river, investments saved the area from floods
CULTURE
- Butrint, the king of attractions for tourists in Albania