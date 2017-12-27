AINA TIR-FAX, December 26, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Prosecution demands to remove mandates of two MP
  • Aqif Tahiri reacts after Prosecution decision for the mandate removal
  • Greek President congratulates Archbishop Iannullatos for Albanian citizenship
  • Court of Appeal allows former Interior Minister to travel abroad
  • Tahiri challenges Court measure to not leave the country
  • Basha: Rama wants to close the dossiers of crime
  • Astrit Patozi makes analyses of DP, situation within the party to deteriorate in 2018
  • Basha: Rama`s government is dead already
  • High Council of Prosecution: Now the turn of the vetting process
  • Presidency has again reacted on the ONU vote

ECONOMY

  • Tirana Mayor: “2018, biggest budget ever. Tourism grew 2.5 fold”
  • National Food Authority sequesters 400 kg of meat
  • How the industry of oil has been used for the interests of powers

CHRONICLE

  • Youngster dies in car accident in Fier

SOCIETY

  • Rama wishes Christmas with a postcard from decorated Korca
  • Albania’s population is rapidly ageing
  • Emigrants return to Albania for holidays, creating heavy flux at Durres port
  • Bushati visits relatives of immigrant who died in France
  • Second part of Tirana’s new boulevard, open by early next year
  • Action for the planting of trees continues: Green revolution for Tirana

CULTURE

  • Ermal Kuqo, from Tirana to NBA

WEATHER

  • Weather forecast for the New Year`s Eve: Rain, snow and lower temperatures

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.

