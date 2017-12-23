AINA TIR-FAX, December 23, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Embassy: “Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, acceptance of truth”
- Bushati: “Albania’s vote in favor of UN resolution, not against the USA”
- Sixth Albanian contingent deploys to Herat, Afghanistan
- 23 year old dies in France, Basha: Albanian youngsters go, no one responsible for the situation
- Former ambassador of USA: Resolution is not considered a vote against USA
- Vote of Albania in ONU does not affect relationships with USA
- Drug airplane drops in Ishem
- Touching message from MP Lefter Koka to parents of Florence Beqiraj
- Basha starts his meeting tours for January protests
ECONOMY
- Regional doctor’s salary, 20,000 ALL higher than Ministers
- UNO predicts an economic growth of 3, 8% for Albania in 2018
CHRONICLE
- Tributes for Florenc, Lapaj: State must bring the case to the end
- “New fight of Italian mafia” for the Albanian drug trafficking
- Drug Santa Claus found in a hotel in Italy with 600 thousand euro
- 36 year old goes crazy, bits wife and intimidates father in law
- Brother of the 32 year old murderer arrested in Shkoder
- 44 year old harasses wife`s niece
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor: “No contracts for cleaning companies that violated terms”
- Archbishop Anastas: “The hysteria of communism reduced the religious interest of this holiday”
- Message of Archbishop George Frendo before Christmas
- Armed Forces rebuilt Dropull Bridge collapsed by floods
- Three thousand volunteers have started cleaning debris from Rinas road to Kalaja e Krujes
CULTURE
- Traditional wine tasting celebration in Pogradec