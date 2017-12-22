AINA TIR-FAX, December 22, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • US Ambassador meets new Provisory Prosecutor, urges her to target high-level corruption, even Tahiri
  • Tough situation for Albania as UN gathers to vote against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
  • Justice from America? US Ambassador’s commitment to Prosecutor Generals
  • Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Jerusalem: “Aligned with EU policy”
  • DP leader meets ambassadors: “Appointing of Prosecutor, a Constitutional coup”
  • Albanian President: “Vote against Trump’s decision was unnecessary, does not reflect national consensus”
  • Bushati: “Albania’s vote in favor of UN resolution, not against the USA”
  • Albania’s vote in the UN causes reactions in Kosovo. Thaci: “Kosovo aligned with USA under any circumstance”
  • President Ilir Meta writes to Donald Trump after UN vote

ECONOMY

  • Tirana Mayor: “2018, biggest budget ever. Tourism grew 2.5 fold”
  • Rama meets Albanian entrepreneurs in USA

CHRONICLE

  • “New fight of Italian mafia” for the Albanian drug trafficking
  • 35 year old arrested for stealing car in Kuçova
  • Mysterious tragedy in Marseilles, as 23-year-old Albanian is kept alive by hospital machines

SOCIETY

  • Environmental disaster in Lushnje, with dump site close to residential areas
  • Agreement for WWII Greek soldiers, excavations start January 2018
  • Tirana with lack power for two hours, not all areas affected
  • Three vehicles crash in Shën Koll, drivers injured
  • Ianullatos, Archbishop of the Albanian Orthodox Church: “My successor will be Albanian”

CULTURE

  • The return of Albanian Weightlifting World Champion, Romela Begaj

WEATHER

  • Solicit winter comes with low temperatures

 

