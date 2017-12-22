AINA TIR-FAX, December 22, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Ambassador meets new Provisory Prosecutor, urges her to target high-level corruption, even Tahiri
- Tough situation for Albania as UN gathers to vote against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
- Justice from America? US Ambassador’s commitment to Prosecutor Generals
- Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Jerusalem: “Aligned with EU policy”
- DP leader meets ambassadors: “Appointing of Prosecutor, a Constitutional coup”
- Albanian President: “Vote against Trump’s decision was unnecessary, does not reflect national consensus”
- Bushati: “Albania’s vote in favor of UN resolution, not against the USA”
- Albania’s vote in the UN causes reactions in Kosovo. Thaci: “Kosovo aligned with USA under any circumstance”
- President Ilir Meta writes to Donald Trump after UN vote
ECONOMY
- Tirana Mayor: “2018, biggest budget ever. Tourism grew 2.5 fold”
- Rama meets Albanian entrepreneurs in USA
CHRONICLE
- “New fight of Italian mafia” for the Albanian drug trafficking
- 35 year old arrested for stealing car in Kuçova
- Mysterious tragedy in Marseilles, as 23-year-old Albanian is kept alive by hospital machines
SOCIETY
- Environmental disaster in Lushnje, with dump site close to residential areas
- Agreement for WWII Greek soldiers, excavations start January 2018
- Tirana with lack power for two hours, not all areas affected
- Three vehicles crash in Shën Koll, drivers injured
- Ianullatos, Archbishop of the Albanian Orthodox Church: “My successor will be Albanian”
CULTURE
- The return of Albanian Weightlifting World Champion, Romela Begaj
WEATHER
- Solicit winter comes with low temperatures