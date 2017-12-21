AINA TIR-FAX, December 21, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian President meets first Albanian Speaker of Macedonia
- Basha met Lu, expressed opposition to appointing of Prosecutor General
- SMI leader meets US Ambassador, Donald Lu
- Lu meets Attorney General
- Greek Foreign Minister: “There are two solutions for the War Law issue with Albania”
- Prosecution asks suspension of three Judges over corruption
- SMI leader: “Ready to vote High Council of Prosecution”. Ngjela: “No Constitutional violation”
- Civil Society appoints candidates for High Council of Prosecution
- Jerusalem in UNO: Albania being faced with a difficult test
- Assembly bureau dismisses 10 MPs
- Vasili: MPs that defended constitution condemned
- Minister Xhaçkameets effectives of EOD after the completion of mission in Leetonia and Mali
- Xhaçka: The investment of the Armed Forces the proper investment for a safer Albania
- Government appoints head of Statistics Council
ECONOMY
- Bankers refuse to pay 900,000 USD for Zharreza residents
- Eurosig owner dedicates presentation to Albania at World Summit of Leaders in Oxford
- Relationship between IMF and Albanian government revealed, there will be annual inspections
- BoA governor: “Fight” with euro to start in the first half of 2018
- Euro reaches lowest levels versus Albanian Lek
- Tirana municipality council adopted 2018 budget with 32 votes
- WB ranks countries according to their abilities of recovering from natural disasters, Albania ranked among countries with a high ability to recover of 69%
- Tourism in high levels during weekends, Albania preferred by neighboring countries
CHRONICLE
- Two Albanians arrested in Italy in possession of cocaine
- The six protesters arrested in the opposition protest released
SOCIETY
- Veliaj, 2018 budget, the highest recognized by Tirana
- Women association “No violence to women and girls”
- Agreement of Greek graves, first excavations to started in January in Dragoti field
- 17 new schools to be built in Tirana
CULTURE
- Swedish magazine, “Vagabond”;, Albanian the best country in 2018
WEATHER
- Frost till the end of 2017, next year to start with snow