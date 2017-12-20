AINA TIR-FAX, December 20, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- EU, same as USA, condemns violence in Parliament
- Lawsuit for the Tirana-Elbasan road, 54 million EUR damage
- Basha: “A constitutional coup. Prosecutor elected with three fifths of Parliament”
- SP votes with cards of the DP. Opposition: “Appointing of new Prosecutor, illegal”
- Judiciary reform, Prosecutors complain about law that gives their competences to Judges
- Spartak Ngjela: Americans require the arrest of 10 MPs
- OSCE ambassador appeals to politics: Corruption a threat for citizens
- Greek Foreign Minister: “There are two solutions for the War Law issue with Albania”
- Prosecution requires the suspension of three judges for corruption
- Vasili: Ruçi is responsible for all the mess in parliament
- Luan Rama: Arta Marku is not interim Attorney General
ECONOMY
- Bank of Albanian drafts new regulation for the second level banks
- Erion Braçe: New facts can lead to the canceling of concession on scanning in customs
- Castles, Culture Monuments, will be given to PPP concession agreements
- Transactions within family members, suspects revealed for the assets of Kelmend Balili
CHRONICLE
- Car burnt out in Vlora, police, the first suspicions
- Brawl in train station, Albanian youngster stabbed to death
- Two vehicles clash in Lushnjë-Fier, three passengers injured
- 39 year old just returned from Germany shot in Korca
- Greece sequestered 16 tons of cannabis this year mostly coming from Albania
SOCIETY
- Garbage in Shkumbin, environmental massacre in Elbasan district
- WHO: Albanians the most affected by the nervous system cancer in the region
- President Meta starts the day with a message: Let`s do little things with great love
CULTURE
- Post Office stamps dedicated to Albanian migration emitted, new initiative for Diaspora
- Riccardo Cocciante guest of honors in Tirana to be present in the 56th festival of ART (Albanian Radio Television)
WEATHER
- Cold weather throughout the country, temperatures go down