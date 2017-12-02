AINA TIR-FAX, December 2, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Floods, Rama: Damages identification to start
- Kryemadhi: Emergency situation to be declared
- The operational room at the Ministry of Interior, managing nation-wide emergencies
- Albanian Foreign Minister: “Accession negotiations to start by 2018”
- Bushati in Washington, meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary Mitchell
- SMI vice leader in Beijing, meets Chinese students of Albanian language
- Floods, DP MP: Emergency situation in Bruc of Mat
- Xhelal Mziu makes known his requirements to Rama, they appear besides one another
ECONOMY
- Albanians, Italy’s foreign community with highest economic contribution
- Heavy rains improve energy situation at the Drin cascade
CHRONICLE
- 19 kg of cannabis sativa sequestered, 5 arrested in Tirana
- Gang of Albanians dismantled, they had stolen 500 thousand euro stolen in 53 houses
SOCIETY
- 400 militaries in action, 98 people evacuated
- Greek meteorologist: “More heavy rains Saturday and Sunday”
- Vjosa River has broken embankments in Fier and in Vlora
- Prime Minister visits Ferras, Fier, where residents are being asked to evacuate
- Basha in Fushe Kruja: “Families in need must receive assistance”
- Berat roads flooded by Osum River
- Large amounts of vegetable planted fields were flooded in Lushnje
- Good news for Tirana: Water supply improves
- Rama thanks the troops of the Armed Forces for the work done so far
- Critical situation created from floods in Fitore village
- President Meta in the ground to watch the situation from close
- Vana bridge in Saranda collapses due to floods
- Aid distributed for the families affected from floods in Babrru and Paskuqan
- Bad weather, minister Gjonaj inspects prisons: Situation under control
CULTURE
- Weightlifting Championship in USA, Albanian Calja one step from podium