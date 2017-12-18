AINA TIR-FAX, December 18, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Opposition parties held protest this Monday against voting of new Prosecutor General
- Tensions in front of parliament, protesters clash with police
- Arta Marku appointed Provisory Prosecutor as opposition supporters clash with Police
- New prosecutor, Nishani: Constitution violated, parliament lost legal legitimation
- Basha: “Rama and his majority are committing suicide with new Prosecutor General
- New prosecutor, Balla: Opposition to head Constitutional Court
- “Balili Co” won public tenders and contracts after Klement Balili was on the run
- Rama and Zaev meet Macedonian minority in Albania
- Kosovo Foreign Minister, Pacolli: Albania could have done more for Kosovo’s recognition
- DP-SMI together, Basha: People`s rally to start: Rama go!
- DP-SMI, joint meetings of parliamentary groups
ECONOMY
- 1 million EUR for families of 4 victims killed on January 21st
- Report of INSTAT and WB on foreign investments, increase in tourism and energy
- Italian, Greek, German, American, Canadian businesses leave Albania, and business from Kosovo and United Arab Emirates come in Albania
- Taxes on properties to be doubled within two years, quadrupled in the capital
- Moody`s for Albania: Debt remains stable, obvious progress with the reforms
- Energy price not expected to increase
CHRONICLE
- Man from Shkodra killed with 3 bullets in the head
- Murder of 35 year old in Shkodra, police discloses criminal event
- Albanian goes to seek asylum in France and ends in coma after murder attempt in prison
- Saint Sofia desecrated and robbed in Korça before Christmas
- Snow causes problems in road, three vehicles crashed with three injured
- 65 year old loses life after being crashed by van
- 25 year old arrested for intimidating his mother
- Saranda, car`s thief arrested
SOCIETY
- The 11 Shkodra rescuers who won against floods
- Tirana Municipality starts rehabilitation of small city parks
- Reburying of Greek soldiers, Albanian government finances search of bones
- Problems in Berat castle, stones block the road
CULTURE
- Great actor Tinka Kurti turns 85, special congratulation message from minister Bushati