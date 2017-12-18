AINA TIR-FAX, December 18, 2017

Posted on December 18, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Opposition parties held protest this Monday against voting of new Prosecutor General
  • Tensions in front of parliament, protesters clash with police
  • Arta Marku appointed Provisory Prosecutor as opposition supporters clash with Police
  • New prosecutor, Nishani: Constitution violated, parliament lost legal legitimation
  • Basha: “Rama and his majority are committing suicide with new Prosecutor General
  • New prosecutor, Balla: Opposition to head Constitutional Court
  • “Balili Co” won public tenders and contracts after Klement Balili was on the run
  • Rama and Zaev meet Macedonian minority in Albania
  • Kosovo Foreign Minister, Pacolli: Albania could have done more for Kosovo’s recognition
  • DP-SMI together, Basha: People`s rally to start: Rama go!
  • DP-SMI, joint meetings of parliamentary groups

ECONOMY

  • 1 million EUR for families of 4 victims killed on January 21st
  • Report of INSTAT and WB on foreign investments, increase in tourism and energy
  • Italian, Greek, German, American, Canadian businesses leave Albania, and business from Kosovo and United Arab Emirates come in Albania
  • Taxes on properties to be doubled within two years, quadrupled in the capital
  • Moody`s for Albania: Debt remains stable, obvious progress with the reforms
  • Energy price not expected to increase

CHRONICLE

  • Man from Shkodra killed with 3 bullets in the head
  • Murder of 35 year old in Shkodra, police discloses criminal event
  • Albanian goes to seek asylum in France and ends in coma after murder attempt in prison
  • Saint Sofia desecrated and robbed in Korça before Christmas
  • Snow causes problems in road, three vehicles crashed with three injured
  • 65 year old loses life after being crashed by van
  • 25 year old arrested for intimidating his mother
  • Saranda, car`s thief arrested

SOCIETY

  • The 11 Shkodra rescuers who won against floods
  • Tirana Municipality starts rehabilitation of small city parks
  • Reburying of Greek soldiers, Albanian government finances search of bones
  • Problems in Berat castle, stones block the road

 CULTURE

  • Great actor Tinka Kurti turns 85, special congratulation message from minister Bushati

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.

Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.