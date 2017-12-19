AINA TIR-FAX, December 19, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Arta Marku takes her duty as Provisory Prosecutor General
- EU Chief of Foreign Policy meets with Balkan leaders
- EU, same as USA, condemns violence in Parliament
- Basha: “Albanians protested same as in every EU country, when their rights are violated”
- US Embassy: “The Prosecutor who refused to investigate politicians is gone”
- Veliaj: “Right to vote, an obligation to our emigrants”
- Rama: “Albania about to start EU accession negotiations, and today’s show makes us lose points”
- Rama after meeting with Mogherini: Reform in the justice system to go in the right way
- 10 MPs investigated by Police after protest in Parliament
- DP and SMI promise more protests in January
- Basha warns: Country towards abyss, Basha violates constitution
ECONOMY
- Albanian government signs agreement with KfV on employment and energy efficiency
- Audit completed for Tirana-Elbasan road axis: Gjiknuri sues three officials of SMI at the Court of Serious Crimes
- Exports go up by 13, 2% in the 11 months of 2017
CHRONICLE
- Police: “Six police officers injured, two of them female”
- I thousand houses estimated to have been destroyed by floods
- Serious accident in Tirana-Durres highway, car crashes pedestrian to death
- 77 kg of cannabis sequestered in Vlora
- Tirana: 35 year old arrested for stealing phones in bus stations
- Italy, 180 thousand euro for 5 kg of cocaine, Albanian arrested
- Body of 35 year old suspected of being drowned in Valbona found
SOCIETY
- Floods in Laç and Lezha, stream engulfs towns` roads
- Ministry of Infrastructure reports on the condition of road axes in Albania
- Gjosha: We condemn the violence against women, reform in the justice system pending
- Public administration at work on Saturday by decision of government
- Snow covers mountain areas in Elbasan district, problematic road axis
- Logara covered by snow
CULTURE
- Tirana municipality to star project for the rehabilitation of the 237 year old church of Saint Prokop