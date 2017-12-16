AINA TIR-FAX, December 16, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • President Meta: “Digitalization makes life easier for citizens, encourages economic growth”
  • Greek Foreign Minister: “Three day meeting in Korca, hopes to close suspended issues”
  • “Economist”, article on Mayor Veliaj: “Tirana, once one of Europe’s dreariest cities, now worth a visit”
  • Basha in London: “We will destroy crime”
  • EU aid for floods, Ambassador Vlahutin: “EU mechanism is working”
  • Rama congratulates Zaev for Albanian language and Ohrid agreement
  • PM Rama receives French Interior Minister: “We’ll keep stopping asylum seekers”
  • DP and SMI protest in front of Parliament
  • Three candidatures selected for members of the Hugh Council of Prosecution
  • Hahn: 2018 will be decisive to promote European integration

ECONOMY

  • New segment completed for the Tirana Outer Ring Road
  • United Nations: Economic growth in Albania to reach 3,8 % by 2018
  • Investors abandon Albania, number of foreign enterprises and joint ones decreased by 5, 1 % in 2016
  • Tabaku: Economy still developed with DP investments, Rama has invested in cannabis
  • INSTAT publishes figures: “ Only hotels and construction are in satisfactory level, trade and industry in low levels

CHRONICLE

  • OSHEE Tirana, 18 subscribers criminally prosecuted
  • Balili`s property, the history of “Santa Quaranta”
  • Train crashes car in Fushe-Kruja, driver in serious health conditions
  • Tutor from Vlora arrested after recruiting young girls from Vlora for prostitution
  • Two arrested in Gjirokastra for drug trafficking
  • Gas installation: TIGI fines 13 businesses
  • Vlora, cameras catches person placing bomb under car

SOCIETY

  • Minor status” Kalaja: Miner`s salary to be equal to the salary of air forces
  • Minor status: confederation warns protests

CULTURE

  • Journalist Marin Mema receives another award, this time in Italy

WEATHER

  • Stormy sea, Vlora and Durres ports suspend sailing

