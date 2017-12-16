AINA TIR-FAX, December 16, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta: “Digitalization makes life easier for citizens, encourages economic growth”
- Greek Foreign Minister: “Three day meeting in Korca, hopes to close suspended issues”
- “Economist”, article on Mayor Veliaj: “Tirana, once one of Europe’s dreariest cities, now worth a visit”
- Basha in London: “We will destroy crime”
- EU aid for floods, Ambassador Vlahutin: “EU mechanism is working”
- Rama congratulates Zaev for Albanian language and Ohrid agreement
- PM Rama receives French Interior Minister: “We’ll keep stopping asylum seekers”
- DP and SMI protest in front of Parliament
- Three candidatures selected for members of the Hugh Council of Prosecution
- Hahn: 2018 will be decisive to promote European integration
ECONOMY
- New segment completed for the Tirana Outer Ring Road
- United Nations: Economic growth in Albania to reach 3,8 % by 2018
- Investors abandon Albania, number of foreign enterprises and joint ones decreased by 5, 1 % in 2016
- Tabaku: Economy still developed with DP investments, Rama has invested in cannabis
- INSTAT publishes figures: “ Only hotels and construction are in satisfactory level, trade and industry in low levels
CHRONICLE
- OSHEE Tirana, 18 subscribers criminally prosecuted
- Balili`s property, the history of “Santa Quaranta”
- Train crashes car in Fushe-Kruja, driver in serious health conditions
- Tutor from Vlora arrested after recruiting young girls from Vlora for prostitution
- Two arrested in Gjirokastra for drug trafficking
- Gas installation: TIGI fines 13 businesses
- Vlora, cameras catches person placing bomb under car
SOCIETY
- Minor status” Kalaja: Miner`s salary to be equal to the salary of air forces
- Minor status: confederation warns protests
CULTURE
- Journalist Marin Mema receives another award, this time in Italy
WEATHER
- Stormy sea, Vlora and Durres ports suspend sailing