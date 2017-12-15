AINA TIR-FAX, December 15, 2017

Posted on December 15, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Bushati: “EU reconfirmed enlargement policy. Opposition must not block integration”
  • French Minister of Interior visits Albania
  • Rama receives French Interior Minister
  • Rama assures French minister: We will stop asylum seeking
  • Basha: 7 years from visa liberalization Albania makes steps backswords
  • Albanian Deputy PM Mesi at Paris Ministerial meeting
  • Bushati explains Albania’s position on Palestine
  • Meetings between the governments of Albania and Macedonia
  • Democratic Party MP banned after incident with PM Rama
  • Albania-Macedonia, the joint meeting of both government to be held on Friday
  • Court of Serious Crimes leaves in power the travel ban order for former Minister Tahiri
  • Assets declared by Prosecutor General candidates
  • Kotzias-Bushati discussions to continue next week, Kotzias expresses his optimism
  • Ndoka: Four ministers involved in corruptive affairs

ECONOMY

  • Albania looking for loans in international markets, ready for 500 million EUR Eurobond
  • IMF positive notes for Albania, an opportunity for the implementation of the agenda reforms

CHRONICLE

  • 29 year old dies in   4 vehicle accident
  • Train derails in Ishëm
  • Directress and teacher dismissed after brawl in one of Korça kindergarten 
  • 138 kg of marijuana detected in Albania-Greek border
  • Heroin distributed in packets of cigarettes in Durres and Shijak  

SOCIETY

  • All schools opened on Saturday all over Albania
  • Road to Kukes school devastated, pupils and teachers engaged in repairing it themselves

 CULTURE

  • Bebe Rexha on The Voice of America
  • Tirana receives “Innovation City” award in Ankara
  • Full reconstruction of Tirana’s “Open Theater”
  • Jewish Hanukah, Meta: An example of inspiration

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.

Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.