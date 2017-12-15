AINA TIR-FAX, December 15, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Bushati: “EU reconfirmed enlargement policy. Opposition must not block integration”
- French Minister of Interior visits Albania
- Rama receives French Interior Minister
- Rama assures French minister: We will stop asylum seeking
- Basha: 7 years from visa liberalization Albania makes steps backswords
- Albanian Deputy PM Mesi at Paris Ministerial meeting
- Bushati explains Albania’s position on Palestine
- Meetings between the governments of Albania and Macedonia
- Democratic Party MP banned after incident with PM Rama
- Albania-Macedonia, the joint meeting of both government to be held on Friday
- Court of Serious Crimes leaves in power the travel ban order for former Minister Tahiri
- Assets declared by Prosecutor General candidates
- Kotzias-Bushati discussions to continue next week, Kotzias expresses his optimism
- Ndoka: Four ministers involved in corruptive affairs
ECONOMY
- Albania looking for loans in international markets, ready for 500 million EUR Eurobond
- IMF positive notes for Albania, an opportunity for the implementation of the agenda reforms
CHRONICLE
- 29 year old dies in 4 vehicle accident
- Train derails in Ishëm
- Directress and teacher dismissed after brawl in one of Korça kindergarten
- 138 kg of marijuana detected in Albania-Greek border
- Heroin distributed in packets of cigarettes in Durres and Shijak
SOCIETY
- All schools opened on Saturday all over Albania
- Road to Kukes school devastated, pupils and teachers engaged in repairing it themselves
CULTURE
- Bebe Rexha on The Voice of America
- Tirana receives “Innovation City” award in Ankara
- Full reconstruction of Tirana’s “Open Theater”
- Jewish Hanukah, Meta: An example of inspiration