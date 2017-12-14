AINA TIR-FAX, December 14, 2017

Posted on December 14, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Bushati: “EU reconfirmed enlargement policy. Opposition must not block integration”
  • Bushati: “Next six months, decisive for Albania’s EU integration”
  • Exclusive/Is there an investigation for Saimir Tahiri in Italy? Evidence that put in question his testimony
  • Saimir Tahiri’s lawyer: “The document shown by him was not for legal procedural purposes”
  • Challenges in the Western Balkan, Basha in London
  • Rama: I have not asked for floods aids
  • Parliament session resumes after the dismissal of Flamur Noka
  • Prosecution documents: Tahiri still mentioned in interceptions

ECONOMY

  • Return of migrants, Albanians at the top of the list for 2016, 18 thousand emigrants returned
  • WB report: Albanians “the laziest” people in the region and Europe
  • IMF evaluates the progress of the Albanian economy, optimistic for the future
  • Territory developments, Gjiknuri: Investment projects to be in accordance with local plans
  • Tax Office appeal: Hurry up to benefit from the amnesty law

CHRONICLE

  • Accident in Cërrik-Gramsh, one victim
  • Two people arrested for purchasing fuel with fake euros
  • Two female arrested in Durres for prostitution
  • 49 year old rapes underage girl
  • 4 masked people rob house in Shkodra
  • Assassination in Mat, shootings against car
  • Scary figures, 10 women killed during 2017 as a result of domestic violence
  • 80 bombs from the World War II taken out from Bënçe River, area isolated

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Mayor inaugurates training center and playground for children with disabilities
  • Several neighborhoods flooded by rainfalls in Lezha, circulation deteriorated in town

 CULTURE

  • Communist bunkers now used for business, art and tourism
  • New management plan for the National Park of Dajt, inventory for the species and natural assets is being carried out

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.

Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.