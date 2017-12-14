AINA TIR-FAX, December 14, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Bushati: “EU reconfirmed enlargement policy. Opposition must not block integration”
- Bushati: “Next six months, decisive for Albania’s EU integration”
- Exclusive/Is there an investigation for Saimir Tahiri in Italy? Evidence that put in question his testimony
- Saimir Tahiri’s lawyer: “The document shown by him was not for legal procedural purposes”
- Challenges in the Western Balkan, Basha in London
- Rama: I have not asked for floods aids
- Parliament session resumes after the dismissal of Flamur Noka
- Prosecution documents: Tahiri still mentioned in interceptions
ECONOMY
- Return of migrants, Albanians at the top of the list for 2016, 18 thousand emigrants returned
- WB report: Albanians “the laziest” people in the region and Europe
- IMF evaluates the progress of the Albanian economy, optimistic for the future
- Territory developments, Gjiknuri: Investment projects to be in accordance with local plans
- Tax Office appeal: Hurry up to benefit from the amnesty law
CHRONICLE
- Accident in Cërrik-Gramsh, one victim
- Two people arrested for purchasing fuel with fake euros
- Two female arrested in Durres for prostitution
- 49 year old rapes underage girl
- 4 masked people rob house in Shkodra
- Assassination in Mat, shootings against car
- Scary figures, 10 women killed during 2017 as a result of domestic violence
- 80 bombs from the World War II taken out from Bënçe River, area isolated
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor inaugurates training center and playground for children with disabilities
- Several neighborhoods flooded by rainfalls in Lezha, circulation deteriorated in town
CULTURE
- Communist bunkers now used for business, art and tourism
- New management plan for the National Park of Dajt, inventory for the species and natural assets is being carried out