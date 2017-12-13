AINA TIR-FAX, December 13, 2017

Posted on December 13, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Xhafaj receives Vlahutin in the premises of the Ministry of Interior
  • US Ambassador Donald Lu: “If parties want electronic voting, must start it now”
  • Justice Ministers, cooperation memorandum between Albania and Italy
  • Democratic Party MP: “International partners threatened us, if we boycotted elections”
  • SP: “CEC leader hiding evidence, ordered by DP leader”
  • Meta decrees Visho Ajazi Lika as ambassador in NATO
  • Rama reacts against Basha in Facebook
  • Kryemadhi: Ready to make a revision of the Albanian Constitution
  • Attorney General, Basha: There is a crisis and flagrant violation of the constitution
  • Basha: LLalla should remain on duty till the appointment of the new Attorney General 

ECONOMY

  • Rehabilitation of Patos, NITP starts action for the demolishment of objects
  • Good news for pensioners: The categories that benefit
  • Government approves New Year Bonus for police and military who helped with floods
  • Tirana and Vlora with highest rate of unemployment, Korça and Dibra with the lowest
  • Emigrants remittances increased by 6 million more euro than last year
  • Prices of fruits and vegetables increased on the verge of end of the year feasts

CHRONICLE

  • Two cars crash in Hoxha Tasim street, three girls and a boy injured
  • Assassination of Aleksander Noka, family members: He was not been intimidated by anyone, no investigation track so far
  • Case Tahiri-Habilaj, new facts published
  • Gunshots in Orikum, 23 year old wounded

SOCIETY

  • “Dritan Hoxha” Foundation, Balfin, Telekom and Tirana Municipality organize fund raiser for flood victims
  • Tirana Municipality initiative: “One cloth bag for your plastic bag”
  • Rama honors family members of the electrician that fell on duty during the days of floods
  • Tirana with new operational center and new urgency premises
  • Two weeks after floods Fushe-Kruja meets consequences of floods
  • Bonuses for municipality employees to be provided on the verge of New Year feasts

 CULTURE

  • Theth, the rare beauties of the historic center in the area

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.

Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.

This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.