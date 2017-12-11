AINA TIR-FAX, December 11, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama invites opposition to appoint together the Provisory Prosecutor General
- Ferdinand Elezi applies for Prosecutor General
- President Meta on New Prosecutor: “Constitutional, not unilateral decisions”
- President explains why he didn’t decree new Secret Service Director
- 7th anniversary of the Democratic Party, Basha: “Plots to eliminate us”
- Montenegrin President visits Albania, meets counterpart Meta, PM Rama and Speaker Ruci
- Basha: “No cooperation with Rama for Provisory Prosecutor General”
- Albanian high-school graduate students who continue higher education abroad
- Socialist MP accuses Prosecution of unfairly closing investigation against former PM Berisha and CEZ
ECONOMY
- Global index of peace and security for women in the region, Albania the last in the region
- EBRD criticized for 1.5 billion EUR loan to TAP construction
CHRONICLE
- 71 year old found lifeless after crashed by car
- Vlore, car burnt out
- 26 year old remains dead in Olimp mountains after a falling from an altitude of 200 meters
SOCIETY
- Tirana-Elbasan road axis opened
- 850 pine trees planted in Farka, as Tirana Mayor appeals more tree donations
- Workers block Fier – Vlore road axis
CULTURE
- Festival of birds, more than 1000 birds exposed in Tirana
SPORT
- Judges hit, three footballers of Këlcyra arrested
- Jydge speaks up: We weren`t helped by police