AINA TIR-FAX, December 11, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama invites opposition to appoint together the Provisory Prosecutor General
  • Ferdinand Elezi applies for Prosecutor General
  • President Meta on New Prosecutor: “Constitutional, not unilateral decisions”
  • President explains why he didn’t decree new Secret Service Director
  • 7th anniversary of the Democratic Party, Basha: “Plots to eliminate us”
  • Montenegrin President visits Albania, meets counterpart Meta, PM Rama and Speaker Ruci
  • Basha: “No cooperation with Rama for Provisory Prosecutor General”
  • Socialist MP accuses Prosecution of unfairly closing investigation against former PM Berisha and CEZ

ECONOMY

  • Global index of peace and security for women in the region, Albania the last in the region
  • EBRD criticized for 1.5 billion EUR loan to TAP construction

CHRONICLE

  • 71 year old found lifeless after crashed by car
  • Vlore, car burnt out
  • 26 year old remains dead in Olimp mountains after a falling from an altitude of 200 meters

SOCIETY

  • Tirana-Elbasan road axis opened
  • 850 pine trees planted in Farka, as Tirana Mayor appeals more tree donations
  • Albanian high-school graduate students who continue higher education abroad
  • Workers block Fier – Vlore road axis

CULTURE

  • Festival of birds, more than 1000 birds exposed in Tirana

 SPORT

  • Judges hit, three footballers of Këlcyra arrested
  • Jydge speaks up: We weren`t helped by police

