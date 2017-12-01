AINA TIR-FAX, December 1, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Flood situation discussed in Parliament
- Civilian Emergencies on alert, Defense Minister: “We’re monitoring the entire country”
- Bushati in Washington: “USA, more active engagement in Balkan”
ECONOMY
- How much Albanians cost for their education, 68% go for masters
- INSTAT: 93% of Albanians lived with only 4 euros per day in 2016
- Warning of the United Nations for Albania: Beware of pesticides
- Gjiknuri inspects Vjosa and appeals to residents for evacuation
- Albania with the lowest average salary in Europe
CHRONICLE
- Shkoder, three electricians injured during storm, one in serious conditions
- Paralyzed child saved in Fushe Kruja
- Droje Bridge destroyed in Mamurras
- 36 year old arrested for robbing emigrants` houses
SOCIETY
- Floods, over 300 evacuated, Vjosa comes out of its bed
- Water flows increase in Osum river, museum neighborhood under risk
- Tirana-Durres highway blocked by floods
- Bad weather: Unnecessary travelling to be called off
- Tirana Mayor: “The worst is over now for Tirana. Our investments during summer were rewarded”
- 315 people evacuated so far. Authorities appeal citizens to avoid travel
- Flights resume in Rinas airport
- Bad weather with heavy rainfalls even during weekend
- Bridge destroyed in Peza commune, Tirana Mayor: “Intervening in every neighborhood”