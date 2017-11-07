AINA TIR-FAX, November 7, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Euroactiv: Albania in EU by 2050
  • Minister of Interior, Fatmir Xhafaj meets with ambassadors: Our three priorities
  • Sota`s arrest and his alleged connections to Saimir Tahiri  
  • New Prosecutor General, new political crisis in sight for Albania
  • Turkish and Albanian central banks sign cooperation memorandum
  • DP abandons discussions in commissions, hints protests
  • New Attorney General prsecutor, another clash DP-SP
  • “The power of law”, Lu: We expect the arrest of important figures in 2018
  • “The power of law”, Vlahutin: International partners cannot do the job of Albanian authorities, they are here to support
  • Basha: No reform with the government of crime
  • New vacancies, Rama: I invite people to apply till November 15th
  • Development of hydro-carbons, Gjiknuri: Contract samples must be changed
  • Border monitoring, Xhaçka: Radars are functional, false accusations by opposition

ECONOMY

  • Military assistance from USA, Ambassador LU: “Albania increased military budget
  • Academy of Sciences, Nikolla: The fund for scientific studies for 2018 is 480 million
  • Kryemadhi meets with small and medium businesses: Against inclusion in VAT scheme
  • Albania-Slovenia Business Forum, businesses show interest for Albania

CHRONICLE

  • Two brothers injured, perpetrator arrested
  • Heroin found in car, couple arrested
  • Albanian and Greek arrested in possession of 3 kg of cocaine
  • Genc Tafili, murderer of commissar Arben Zylyftari released after 17 years of imprisonment
  • Mother denounces 21 year old for having intercourse with her son in Saranda

SOCIETY

  • Albanian mountain tea at risk of extinction
  • Airplanes will start rabies vaccination operation on Albanian forests

CULTURE

  • Well-known writer Kasem Trebeshina passes away at the age of 91

