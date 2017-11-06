AINA TIR-FAX, November 6, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Public consultations for the 2018 progress report, Vlahutin: Albanian must meet the criteria
- Vlahutin: Albania must fight corruption in order to step up negotiations` opening with EU
- EU criteria criticizes Rama: Drug problem not solved, tensions increased in the Balkan region
- Task-force gathered on water reform
- Rama: Water Supply enterprises have turned into employment enterprises
- Noka: Government to resign soon with protests
- Balla: Prosecutor`s Office as a tool of justice wants to close scandal with CEZ
- Albanian Speaker of Parliament in Kosovo: Let`s work together to solve citizens` problems”
- Basha: Electoral reform may occur only in uncorrupted governments
ECONOMY
- Half of public tenders won by only 67 companies
- Government raises salaries with 5% for three professionals only
- “Korça” beer to be produced even in the American market soon
- Gjoka construction offer disclosed on Arber Road: 33,6 billion ALL for reconstruction
CHRONICLE
- Two brothers injured, perpetrator arrested
- 21 year old handcuffed for having intercourse with underage boy
- Perpetrator arrested for shooting against club in Fier
- 2 tons of drugs found in the attic, Court releases wife and leaves husband in prison
- Cocaine and marijuana seized, two Albanians arrested in Italy
- 39 kg of cannabis seized, 6 people arrested, one escapes
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor: “Planting 50.000 trees each year for Orbital Forest”
- “Xhamlliku” area in Tirana with a new sewage system
- After two days of work interruption, citizens` movements from Albanian to Greece and vice-versa continues smoothly
CULTURE
- Famous Albanian festival songs coming back in Pop and Rock version
- TIFF 2017 arrives in Tirana for the 15th edition with national and international premieres
- Month of Albanians` heritage in Canada, with an official logo