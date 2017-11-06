AINA TIR-FAX, November 6, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Public consultations for the 2018 progress report, Vlahutin: Albanian must meet the criteria
  • Vlahutin: Albania must fight corruption in order to step up negotiations` opening with EU
  • EU criteria criticizes Rama: Drug problem not solved, tensions increased in the Balkan region
  • Task-force gathered on water reform
  • Rama: Water Supply enterprises have turned into employment enterprises
  • Noka: Government to resign soon with protests
  • Balla: Prosecutor`s Office as a tool of justice wants to close scandal with CEZ
  • Albanian Speaker of Parliament in Kosovo: Let`s work together to solve citizens` problems”
  • Basha: Electoral reform may occur only in uncorrupted governments

ECONOMY

  • Half of public tenders won by only 67 companies
  • Government raises salaries with 5% for three professionals only
  • “Korça” beer to be produced even in the American market soon
  • Gjoka construction offer disclosed on Arber Road: 33,6 billion ALL for reconstruction

CHRONICLE

  • Two brothers injured, perpetrator arrested
  • 21 year old handcuffed for having intercourse with underage boy
  • Perpetrator arrested for shooting against club in Fier
  • 2 tons of drugs found in the attic, Court releases wife and leaves husband in prison
  • Cocaine and marijuana seized, two Albanians arrested in Italy
  • 39 kg of cannabis seized, 6 people arrested, one escapes

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Mayor: “Planting 50.000 trees each year for Orbital Forest”
  • “Xhamlliku” area in Tirana with a new sewage system
  • After two days of work interruption, citizens` movements from Albanian to Greece and vice-versa continues smoothly

CULTURE

  • Famous Albanian festival songs coming back in Pop and Rock version
  • TIFF 2017 arrives in Tirana for the 15th edition with national and international premieres
  • Month of Albanians` heritage in Canada, with an official logo

 

