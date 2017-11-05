AINA TIR-FAX, November 4, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albanian Interior Minister, Fatmir Xhafaj, signed protocol agreement with his counterpart, Marco Minniti
  • Tahiri, other questionmarks, new data implicate government
  • Sota arrest, police: Pity for political accusations
  • Ngjela: Resignation the only solution of Rama
  • Ministry of Finance and Economy discloses 3 main projects foreseen in the 3009 budget
  • Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs discusses with Devican residents in Gjirokaster on the new law on minorities

ECONOMY

  • Depts of the business owed to government amount to 900 million euro
  • Anti-informality action: Tax Office requires businesses to declare the real salaries of their employees
  • Euro continues devaluation
  • Budget, 9 million euro foreseen for the ministries reconstruction and equipping with new vehicles
  • Taxes on houses to fill up local units “cash desk”
  • Budget changes due to drought’s impact on electricity supply

CHRONICLE

  • In prison for 863 thousand euro: Police didn`t hide anything
  • Youngster in serious health condition after being injured in Shkoder
  • Elbasa police clarifies: Every material for the arrested businessman is at the prosecution
  • Huge fire in Treblote of Vlore, 400 roots of olives burnt
  • Youngster wounded with gun fire in bar in serious health conditions
  • Investigation on money laundering, verification even for mayor Sejdini family

SOCIETY

  • Kadia: Cities` decorations for feasts causing misuse of public finances
  • Greek, second official language in Dropull

CULTURE

  • Berat stuns with its majestic beauty 38650 foreign and local tourists
  • Albanian former World champion refused visa by the US embassy, left out of World Championship

