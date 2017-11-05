AINA TIR-FAX, November 4, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian Interior Minister, Fatmir Xhafaj, signed protocol agreement with his counterpart, Marco Minniti
- Tahiri, other questionmarks, new data implicate government
- Sota arrest, police: Pity for political accusations
- Ngjela: Resignation the only solution of Rama
- Ministry of Finance and Economy discloses 3 main projects foreseen in the 3009 budget
- Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs discusses with Devican residents in Gjirokaster on the new law on minorities
ECONOMY
- Depts of the business owed to government amount to 900 million euro
- Anti-informality action: Tax Office requires businesses to declare the real salaries of their employees
- Euro continues devaluation
- Budget, 9 million euro foreseen for the ministries reconstruction and equipping with new vehicles
- Taxes on houses to fill up local units “cash desk”
- Budget changes due to drought’s impact on electricity supply
CHRONICLE
- In prison for 863 thousand euro: Police didn`t hide anything
- Youngster in serious health condition after being injured in Shkoder
- Elbasa police clarifies: Every material for the arrested businessman is at the prosecution
- Huge fire in Treblote of Vlore, 400 roots of olives burnt
- Youngster wounded with gun fire in bar in serious health conditions
- Investigation on money laundering, verification even for mayor Sejdini family
SOCIETY
- Kadia: Cities` decorations for feasts causing misuse of public finances
- Greek, second official language in Dropull
CULTURE
- Berat stuns with its majestic beauty 38650 foreign and local tourists
- Albanian former World champion refused visa by the US embassy, left out of World Championship