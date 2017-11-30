AINA TIR-FAX, November 30, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: “November 29th placed Albania on winning side of WWII, an appeal for new generations”
- Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Washington, attends Atlantic Council conference
- “Riding Under One Flag”, Kosovo and Albania motorcycle lovers united in Tirana
- US State Secretary: “We want to see a new generation in Balkan, able to forgive past conflicts”
ECONOMY
- Three reasons why Kosovo-Albania trade exchange is not where it should be
- Electricity reserves, KESH damage to OSHEE, 200,000 EUR in two days
- Agricultural fair on Tirana’s Mother Theresa square
- Assembly gathered on Thursday, 2018 budget expected to be adopted
CHRONICLE
- Court seizes properties owned by Klement Balili
- Tirana, car bangs motorcycle rider to death
- Gun shots in the house of the 58 year old in Fier
- Supermarket stolen, perpetrator arrested after four days
- Vlore, car deviates and ends inside shop
- Shepherd found dead in Tropoja after falling off the rock
- Shkoder, man injured with gun after conflict
SOCIETY
- Citizens in southern Albania are warned for possible floods
- Alarm for floods, first rain precipitations start in Southern Albania
- Residents near Vjosa have not been notified about expected floods
- First problems from floods appear in southern areas
- Ferries in Durres port 7 hours in delay due to bad weather
- First floors of buildings in Novosela evacuated
- Historians continue debate about the real liberation date from Nazi Germany
- 218 Albanian citizens readmitted in Albania after requesting asylum in Germany and France
CULTURE
- Great concert organized in “Skanderbeg” square” on the occasion of Albanian liberation Day and “White night”, Great British singer Emeli Sande performed on stage