AINA TIR-FAX, November 3, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Italian Minister of Interior Marco Minniti comes in Albania for an official visit
- Anti-cannabis report: Minniti: Successful mission
- Albania-Italy: Together in fighting the “unhittable”
- Albanian Minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj to the Italian party: “Good friends are known in difficult days”.
- Gurdia di Finanza airplane that monitored thousands of cannabis plantations
- Cooperation Italy-Albania–Cannabis, 2016 the record year, this year reduced in 88 parcels
- Rama: Italian report: Facts do speak
- Declriminalziation, SP:m Free elections for Mallakaster municipality
- Kryemadhi: Rama and crime are one
- Anti Bushati analysis: Why traces of drugs leads Rama to drugs
- Berisha: Tahiri possesses a yacht of 500 thousand euros
- SMI, Vasili: SP changed the law of the justice system, Lu and Vlahutin must react
ECONOMY
- WB index: Albanian among countries that do not control corruption
- Court allows works of the Thermo Power Plant–Area residents protect Valbona in tears
CHRONICLE
- Two brothers injured, perpetrator arrested
- Man intimidates prosecutor after his son death in accident
- Trial against Alket Hatija postponed
- Burrel, explosion in flat
SOCIETY
- Veliaj shows Tirana to the Rotterdam major
- Rotterdam mayor: Tirana completely transformed
- Visits in the American hospital booked through phone application
- Zarranika stream: Intervention needed, hazardous
- Schools lack heating system: Heating with woods the main solution for the moment