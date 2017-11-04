AINA TIR-FAX, November 3, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Italian Minister of Interior Marco Minniti comes in Albania for an official visit
  • Anti-cannabis report: Minniti: Successful mission
  • Albania-Italy: Together in fighting the “unhittable”
  • Albanian Minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj to the Italian party: “Good friends are known in difficult days”.
  • Gurdia di Finanza airplane that monitored thousands of cannabis plantations
  • Cooperation Italy-Albania–Cannabis, 2016 the record year, this year reduced in 88 parcels
  • Rama: Italian report: Facts do speak
  • Declriminalziation, SP:m Free elections for Mallakaster municipality
  • Kryemadhi: Rama and crime are one
  • Anti Bushati analysis: Why traces of drugs leads Rama to drugs
  • Berisha: Tahiri possesses a yacht of 500 thousand euros
  • SMI, Vasili: SP changed the law of the justice system, Lu and Vlahutin must react

ECONOMY

  • WB index: Albanian among countries that do not control corruption
  • Court allows works of the Thermo Power Plant–Area residents protect Valbona in tears

CHRONICLE

  • Two brothers injured, perpetrator arrested
  • Man intimidates prosecutor after his son death in accident
  • Trial against Alket Hatija postponed
  • Burrel, explosion in flat

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj shows Tirana to the Rotterdam major
  • Rotterdam mayor: Tirana completely transformed
  • Visits in the American hospital booked through phone application
  • Zarranika stream: Intervention needed, hazardous
  • Schools lack heating system: Heating with woods the main solution for the moment

 

 

