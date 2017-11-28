AINA TIR-FAX, November 28, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama from Vlora: “Kosovo and Albania will address our Diaspora as one, through joint structures”
- Opposition members, homage at the Martyrs’ Cemetery
- Independence Day, Rama, Meta and Thaci in Vlora. Haradinaj had to cancel
- Rama’s Independence Day message, with Kosovo’s and Albania’s flags
- Tirana Mayor: “Albania, our joint project for all generations”
- US State Secretary message to Albania on Independence Day
- Meta’s choice for Independence Day message, a poem from a Medvegja student
- Flag raised on Tirana’s main square as local authorities join for Independence Day
- DP, resolution for domestic violence
- Independence Day, world leaders congratulate Meta
ECONOMY
- “Made in Albania’, in Brussels
- Criteria for receiving “farmer” title, strategy to formalize sector
- Call Centers are being closed: The biggest call center Italian company closed
CHRONICLE
- Two earthquakes shocked Southern Albania
- Greek authorities suspect traffickers caught with 1.6 tons of cannabis have political ties in Albania
CULTURE
- EU offers fund for restoration of Apolonia
- Celebrations of Independence Day in Vlora
- De Biasi doesn’t forget Albania: “Happy 105th anniversary of independence”
- “Exil” and “Déjà vu”, premieres of Albanian dancer Eni Peci
WEATHER
- Snow and storms throughout Northeastern Albania