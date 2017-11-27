AINA TIR-FAX, November 27, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • President Meta warmly received in Medvegja, Southern Serbia
  • Presidents Meta and Thaci in Gjilan, inaugurate statue of Idriz Seferi
  • Donald Trump, congratulatory message to President Meta on Albania’s Independence Day
  • “One people, one dream”, joint meeting of Kosovo and Albania held today in Korca
  • Kosovo-Albania joint meeting: Haradinaj: “Working to unify customs”. Rama: “Meeting, not provocation”
  • 12 agreements signed between Albania and Kosovo
  • Joint meeting Albania-Kosovo: The 7 facts that Rama is damaging Kosovo
  • Albanian passports for Kosovo citizens, Rama same opinion as President Meta
  • Basha: “EU-funded-study proved vote purchase in Albania”

ECONOMY

  • “The Guardian”, hydropower plants in Balkan and Albania threaten environment
  • Albanians pay the same as Germans for the internet service, the most expensive in the Balkan region  
  • Debates in the Economy Commission, Braçe: Bring arguments for the fiscal package!

CHRONICLE

  • PM Rama’s motorcade involved in an accident, two officers in life-threatening conditions
  • Greek authorities give details about cannabis powerboat, while Albanian police stays silent
  • Drugs came from Tirana, Greeks doubt political connections
  • Judge accused for corruption left in prison until trial
  • Car crashes pedestrian in Tepelena and leaves scene of accident
  • Elderly seriously banged by car in Tirana causing immediate death

  SOCIETY

  • Tirana Mayor with children without parents at Presidency, thanks President for initiative
  • Albania`s 105th anniversary of Indipendance celebrated in Prague

CULTURE

  • Marin Mema received “Hasan Prishtina” award in Kosovo, PM Haradinaj at ceremony
  • For the first time in QTU, a rare exhibition of Albanian banknotes displayed

 

