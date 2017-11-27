AINA TIR-FAX, November 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta warmly received in Medvegja, Southern Serbia
- Presidents Meta and Thaci in Gjilan, inaugurate statue of Idriz Seferi
- Donald Trump, congratulatory message to President Meta on Albania’s Independence Day
- “One people, one dream”, joint meeting of Kosovo and Albania held today in Korca
- Kosovo-Albania joint meeting: Haradinaj: “Working to unify customs”. Rama: “Meeting, not provocation”
- 12 agreements signed between Albania and Kosovo
- Joint meeting Albania-Kosovo: The 7 facts that Rama is damaging Kosovo
- Albanian passports for Kosovo citizens, Rama same opinion as President Meta
- Basha: “EU-funded-study proved vote purchase in Albania”
ECONOMY
- “The Guardian”, hydropower plants in Balkan and Albania threaten environment
- Albanians pay the same as Germans for the internet service, the most expensive in the Balkan region
- Debates in the Economy Commission, Braçe: Bring arguments for the fiscal package!
CHRONICLE
- PM Rama’s motorcade involved in an accident, two officers in life-threatening conditions
- Greek authorities give details about cannabis powerboat, while Albanian police stays silent
- Drugs came from Tirana, Greeks doubt political connections
- Judge accused for corruption left in prison until trial
- Car crashes pedestrian in Tepelena and leaves scene of accident
- Elderly seriously banged by car in Tirana causing immediate death
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor with children without parents at Presidency, thanks President for initiative
- Albania`s 105th anniversary of Indipendance celebrated in Prague
CULTURE
- Marin Mema received “Hasan Prishtina” award in Kosovo, PM Haradinaj at ceremony
- For the first time in QTU, a rare exhibition of Albanian banknotes displayed