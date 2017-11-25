AINA TIR-FAX, November 25, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta visits Prime Minister of German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
- Meta: More dialogue with Diaspora
- Basha: “Arrest operation compromised by Xhafaj. Rama must go”
- Hashish police, Xhafaj: Former police officers were not under police surveillance
- Prosecution, convinced that arrest operation was compromised
- Traveling of underage boys with trucks in London to seek asylum
- Dako: DP accusations are libeling
- Meeting Albania-Kosovo, 4 important agreements to be signed
ECONOMY
- EU, 93 million EUR for Albanian agriculture
- Drought energy crisis, 172 mln EUR import for December only
- Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj: “Higher salaries for firefighters”
- Eljon Semanaj, new director of Mortgage Office
- First meeting of Chamber of Commerce Albania-Serbia, discussions on the cooperation ways
- Bank of Albania issues 3 new coins on the occasion of 550 anniversary of our national hero Skanderbeg
CHRONICLE
- “Santa Quaranta” hotel seized, as authorities take Balili’s properties under control
- Elderly couple seized, two persons arrested in Durres
- Two storey building destroyed from fire in Kukes
- 60 year old arrested in Morina after being accused of murder
SOCIETY
- “Cleaning Albania” volunteer action started, Kosovo joins as well
- Veliaj invited in Brussels fair
- Diabetic people travel every six months for a visit in Tirana
CULTURE
- “Gratitude Medal” for Albanian boxer Ferit Keta
- Tirana decorated for the end of the year feasts