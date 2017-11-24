AINA TIR-FAX, November 24, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • SMI: “Rama, silent about compromised arrest operation”
  • Minxhozi: “US, no Vetting Law with Prosecutor General Llalla”
  • DP: “We will not allow Rama to appoint next Prosecutor”
  • What is happening with DP: Basha meeting with the MPs
  • Ambassadors of Czech Republic throughout the region meet in Albania with Foreign Affairs Minister Bushati
  • Dako responds to DP: Political attacks against me
  • Basha: Rama must leave, government to be freed of criminals
  • Xhaçka meets Kosovo Prime Minister in Pristine: Albania supports Kosovo in the NATO membership

ECONOMY

  • Justice Minister: “Budget 2018 supports new Vetting Institutions”
  • Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
  • CEZ affair, Taulant Balla: The greatest corruption case cannot be closed
  • Anti-informality action increases by 15 % prices of cigarette packages
  • Salaries of doctors and nurses to be increased by 5%
  • INSTAT: Last year businesses increased sales by 4,4 % and investments went up by 6,3 %
  • Rama: Foreign companies may find reliable partners in Albania

CHRONICLE

  • Court seizes properties owned by Klement Balili
  • “Santa quaranta” of Kelmend Balili sequestered
  • Operation against luxury vehicles, considered a success by police, turns out quite different
  • One of the members of Santa Claus gang arrested in Holland
  • Lezha, youngster from Tirana seized with two bags with cocaine
  • Drug distributors seized in Tirana high schools
  • Man arrested in Fier after abusing with underage boy
  • 14 year old seriously stabs 16 year old in Vlora

SOCIETY

  • British “Telegraph”: “Albania, new holiday destination in Europe”
  • Klosi: 160 volunteers registered Action “Let`s clean Albania that we want”, activity ready to start
  • Rama surprises all public administration workers by assigning Monday a day of holiday

 

