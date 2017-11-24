AINA TIR-FAX, November 24, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- SMI: “Rama, silent about compromised arrest operation”
- Minxhozi: “US, no Vetting Law with Prosecutor General Llalla”
- DP: “We will not allow Rama to appoint next Prosecutor”
- What is happening with DP: Basha meeting with the MPs
- Ambassadors of Czech Republic throughout the region meet in Albania with Foreign Affairs Minister Bushati
- Dako responds to DP: Political attacks against me
- Basha: Rama must leave, government to be freed of criminals
- Xhaçka meets Kosovo Prime Minister in Pristine: Albania supports Kosovo in the NATO membership
ECONOMY
- Justice Minister: “Budget 2018 supports new Vetting Institutions”
- Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
- CEZ affair, Taulant Balla: The greatest corruption case cannot be closed
- Anti-informality action increases by 15 % prices of cigarette packages
- Salaries of doctors and nurses to be increased by 5%
- INSTAT: Last year businesses increased sales by 4,4 % and investments went up by 6,3 %
- Rama: Foreign companies may find reliable partners in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Court seizes properties owned by Klement Balili
- “Santa quaranta” of Kelmend Balili sequestered
- Operation against luxury vehicles, considered a success by police, turns out quite different
- One of the members of Santa Claus gang arrested in Holland
- Lezha, youngster from Tirana seized with two bags with cocaine
- Drug distributors seized in Tirana high schools
- Man arrested in Fier after abusing with underage boy
- 14 year old seriously stabs 16 year old in Vlora
SOCIETY
- British “Telegraph”: “Albania, new holiday destination in Europe”
- Klosi: 160 volunteers registered Action “Let`s clean Albania that we want”, activity ready to start
- Rama surprises all public administration workers by assigning Monday a day of holiday