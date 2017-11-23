AINA TIR-FAX, November 23, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta, first rejection of a Rama government law
- Albania and Greece, joint police groups to patrol both sides of the border
- US Ambassador at OSCE: “Crime and traffic, still obstacle to Albania’s prosperity”
- Olli resigns as Democratic Party chief councilor at the Tirana Municipality
- SMI leader Monika Kryemadhi: “Let’s unite against the narco-state”
- Rama: “Aggressive program for encouraging employment”
- Veliaj dismisses 4 employees in Municipality Unit No. 4
ECONOMY
- Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
- Investiments for infrastructure, there are needed 1,2 billion euro per year, government provides only half
- Finance Minister: “Youth employment, government’s next challenge”
CHRONICLE
- Prosecutor`s Office: Balilaj`s properties to be confiscated
- Prosecution ordered arrest of former officers involved with cannabis, Police cannot find them
- Internal Service: “40 police officers involved with cannabis traffickers”
- Vetting Law, citizens gather at Independent Commission, seeking justice
- Scandal in Sarande, 4 people arrested
- Anti-drug operation in Tirana, 3 arrested
- Two disappeared girls found in Tirana
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: Pilot project for the nine year schools
CULTURE
- Panucci: “Albania, a beautiful national team. Different from Italy, we seek new elements”
- Inva Mula awarded with “Member of honor” prize in Canada