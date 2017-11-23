AINA TIR-FAX, November 22, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President Meta meets Slovenian counterpart
- Agreement Albania-Kosova signed in the framework of EU membership
- MP questioned on Habilaj dossier disclosed,former interior deputy-minister Elona Gjebrea
- Albania will increase number of troops in Afghanistan with 60%
ECONOMY
- Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
- Rama: Budget for health and social protection increased by 2,3 billion ALL
- Agriculture diminished its increasing rates in 2016
- IMF figures: Albania, the 105th place in the world for its GDP, ranked among the poorest countries
- Government buys radars from America, first purchase agreement initiated since 2005
- 100 million EUR for PPP management of medical labs
CHRONICLE
- Operation against luxury vehicles, considered a success by police, turns out quite different
- The “accountant” of the Habilaj gang remains in prison
- Alibeaj, Tahiri is hiding facts that incriminate him
- Arrest order issued for three high-level Police officers in Vlora
- Explosive placed in a business in Vlora, object destroyed
- 12 year old found hanged in Belsh
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor: “Brussels ‘Winter Wonder’, best way for promoting our country”
- Artan Fuga: My proposal for the reformation of the Academy of Sciences
- Teaching resumes in Shupenza school