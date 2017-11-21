AINA TIR-FAX, November 21, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- PM Rama: “Environmental crime monitoring will move from local to central government competences”
- Albanians in Montenegro succeed with law of national symbols
- Ismaili: Administrative measures have reduced by 120 thousand a year
- Macedonia, Albanian President meets Prime Minister Zaev
- Macedonia, President Meta meets Albanian political leaders and Gruevski
- President Meta meets Albanian Speaker of Macedonia’s Parliament, Talat Xhaferri
- Balla meets president of European socialists: Albanian on the right path to integration
- Paloka: Rama protects Vangjush Dako the same as Tahiri
- Xhafaj meets French counterpart: Excellent progress made since July
ECONOMY
- Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
- Painful figures of FAO: 10% of Albanians do not have full meals, worse than the region
- 2018 budget: Formalization of the economy, business joins the government initiative
CHRONICLE
- Judge arrestment for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
- Car burnt out, Babica police attacked
- Tirana high schools filled with “Ecstasy” , distributor arrested
- Former Minister Tahiri` s chauffeur under control of assets and properties
- Two Albanians arrested in Italy in possession of heroin
- Italian seized in Albania accused of money laundering
- 55 year old arrested, two declared wanted after anti-drug operation in Vlora
SOCIETY
- American embassy gives good news for Albanian students
- 41 year old abandoned by his wife after the accident seeks help
- Rama: After 160 schools rehabilitated during the first mandate, 34 others will be renovated under 2018 budget
WEATHER
- Winter, temperatures significancly fall