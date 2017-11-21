AINA TIR-FAX, November 21, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • PM Rama: “Environmental crime monitoring will move from local to central government competences”
  • Albanians in Montenegro succeed with law of national symbols
  • Ismaili: Administrative measures have reduced by 120 thousand a year
  • Macedonia, Albanian President meets Prime Minister Zaev
  • Macedonia, President Meta meets Albanian political leaders and Gruevski
  • President Meta meets Albanian Speaker of Macedonia’s Parliament, Talat Xhaferri
  • Balla meets president of European socialists: Albanian on the right path to integration
  • Paloka: Rama protects Vangjush Dako the same as Tahiri
  • Xhafaj meets French counterpart: Excellent progress made since July

ECONOMY

  • Minister of Economy: “PPP projects for roads, audit for Tirana-Elbasan highway”
  • Painful figures of FAO: 10% of Albanians do not have full meals, worse than the region
  • 2018 budget: Formalization of the economy, business joins the government initiative

CHRONICLE

  • Judge arrestment for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
  • Car burnt out, Babica police attacked
  • Tirana high schools filled with “Ecstasy” , distributor arrested
  • Former Minister Tahiri` s chauffeur under control of assets and properties
  • Two Albanians arrested in Italy in possession of heroin
  • Italian seized in Albania accused of money laundering
  • 55 year old arrested, two declared wanted after anti-drug operation in Vlora

SOCIETY

  • American embassy gives good news for Albanian students
  • 41 year old abandoned by his wife after the accident seeks help
  • Rama: After 160 schools rehabilitated during the first mandate, 34 others will be renovated under 2018 budget

WEATHER

  • Winter, temperatures significancly fall

 

