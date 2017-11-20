AINA TIR-FAX, November 20, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta: Official visit in Macedonia
- Orest Sota remains in prison, prosecution: The found money belong to Saimir Tahiri
- Former minister Tahiri returns from Germany
- Vasili; Albanian family devastated from poverty
- Balla: Non reliable opposition
- Tritan Shehu: Amnesty for cannabis: Peasants to be rescued
- Habilaj dossier translated, submitted at the Prosecutor`s Office
- Rama letter to 28 EU leaders: Help us catch drug barons
- Basha: Vangjush Dako was caught cooperating with criminals, but Rama suspended the case
- Kokëdhima: Cannabis industry in Albania was organized by the heads of state
ECONOMY
- Basha: Economic diplomacy impossible
- German investments in Kukes, roads and water supply system to be constructed
- Albania and Montenegro with a joint railway station
- Budget, Olti Rumbullaku: The fiscal part continues to be consolidated
- Report: 60% of the Albanian population with a wealth of 10 thousand dollars
- Nikolin Jaka demands exclusion from VAT of free professions
CHRONICLE
- Judge arrestment for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
- Accident Levan-Vlore, two injured
- Accident in Shkozet, 53 year old dies
- Pogradec, minimarket safe stolen
- Scheme of fraud in Spille, how was stolen
SOCIETY
- Snow covers Korça, in some areas the thickness of snow reaches 30 cm
- Wind destroys greenhouses in Lushnja, farmers: We are devastated
CULTURE
- Compozer Aleksander Lalo passes away at the age of 68