AINA TIR-FAX, November 2, 2017

Posted on November 2, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Meta: Intimidating journalists is like intimidate democracy
  • “Rotterdam triangle” comes in Albania for the illegal migration

ECONOMY

  • Ahmetaj: 2016, the first year of budgetary surplus in 25 years history
  • WB index/ Albania in the list of countries that do not control corruption
  • Arber road opens program “1 billion” for its reconstruction, the phases of the project completion
  •  Parliament- Peleshi: Albanian agricultural products sold in EU with cheap price

CHRONICLE

  • Accident at Patos turn 23 year old dies
  • Three accidents in just afew hours, train bangs woman to death
  • stone massive collapses, minor gets injured
  • Mother of two threatens to jump off the Chimney in Kuçova
  • Houses of two brothers in Pogradec engulfed by fire and burn down
  • Devoll, man rapes daughter in law, 48 year old arrested after 4 years
  • Drug possessor escape from Llakatund prison

SOCIETY

  • American embassy makes important announcement for students
  • Veliaj: Property tax on businesses, progressive taxation
  • Veliaj in the International Week Day: We will double water supply for Tirana
  • Veliaj: 4 new schools built a year, teaching process in shifts to be over once and for all

CULTURE

  • Rare collection of Albanian banknotes displayed
  • Mihal Luarasi, the well-known director passes away

About TirFax

