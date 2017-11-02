AINA TIR-FAX, November 2, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta: Intimidating journalists is like intimidate democracy
- “Rotterdam triangle” comes in Albania for the illegal migration
ECONOMY
- Ahmetaj: 2016, the first year of budgetary surplus in 25 years history
- WB index/ Albania in the list of countries that do not control corruption
- Arber road opens program “1 billion” for its reconstruction, the phases of the project completion
- Parliament- Peleshi: Albanian agricultural products sold in EU with cheap price
CHRONICLE
- Accident at Patos turn 23 year old dies
- Three accidents in just afew hours, train bangs woman to death
- stone massive collapses, minor gets injured
- Mother of two threatens to jump off the Chimney in Kuçova
- Houses of two brothers in Pogradec engulfed by fire and burn down
- Devoll, man rapes daughter in law, 48 year old arrested after 4 years
- Drug possessor escape from Llakatund prison
SOCIETY
- American embassy makes important announcement for students
- Veliaj: Property tax on businesses, progressive taxation
- Veliaj in the International Week Day: We will double water supply for Tirana
- Veliaj: 4 new schools built a year, teaching process in shifts to be over once and for all
CULTURE
- Rare collection of Albanian banknotes displayed
- Mihal Luarasi, the well-known director passes away