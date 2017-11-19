AINA TIR-FAX, November 18, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- DP: “Free check-up, the most corrupted concession”
- Prosecution didn’t need Parliament to block Tahiri’s passport, but they didn’t do it
- Basha meets NDI: “Electoral reform and an anti-mafia government”
- Albanian President meets Ambassadors: “Integration, our major objective”
- Education Minister fires Director after teacher’s report for abuse, appeals other teachers to speak up
- German ambassador: Vetting, the Albanian proof to the opening of the negotiations
- Berisha: Assembly to be gathered immediately and remove immunity to Saimir Tahiri
ECONOMY
- Message of Rama to ambassadors: Promote Albania to investors
- BoA reacts: The five reasons why businesses` deposits have increased
- Consequences of Italian law, 20 small call centers closed in Albania
- Budget adopted: Taxes that Albanians and individuals will pay in 2018
CHRONICLE
- Car burst into fire in Durrës-Tirana highway
- Disappeared advocate: Dead body found in Italy
- “Balerina” operation, prostitution group suppressed in Shkoder, 7 arrested
- Skeleton found in the foundations of Health Center in Shkoder
SOCIETY
- Flooded immigrants in Greece seek help from Albania, feeling discriminated and abandoned by Greece
- Man lost leg in WWII bombardment, made up his own prosthetic, still uses it today
- Veliaj: “New roads for informal suburbs during next two years”
CULTURE
- “Book Fair” jury votes Best Authors and Translators of 2017