AINA TIR-FAX, November 18, 2017

POLITICS

  • DP: “Free check-up, the most corrupted concession”
  • Prosecution didn’t need Parliament to block Tahiri’s passport, but they didn’t do it
  • Basha meets NDI: “Electoral reform and an anti-mafia government”
  • Albanian President meets Ambassadors: “Integration, our major objective”
  • Education Minister fires Director after teacher’s report for abuse, appeals other teachers to speak up
  • German ambassador: Vetting, the Albanian proof to the opening of the negotiations
  • Berisha: Assembly to be gathered immediately and remove immunity to Saimir Tahiri

ECONOMY

  • Message of Rama to ambassadors: Promote Albania to investors
  • BoA reacts: The five reasons why businesses` deposits have increased
  • Consequences of Italian law, 20 small call centers closed in Albania
  • Budget adopted: Taxes that Albanians and individuals will pay in 2018

CHRONICLE

  • Car burst into fire in Durrës-Tirana highway
  • Disappeared advocate: Dead body found in Italy
  • “Balerina” operation, prostitution group suppressed in Shkoder, 7 arrested
  • Skeleton found in the foundations of Health Center in Shkoder

SOCIETY

  • Flooded immigrants in Greece seek help from Albania, feeling discriminated and abandoned by Greece
  • Man lost leg in WWII bombardment, made up his own prosthetic, still uses it today
  • Veliaj: “New roads for informal suburbs during next two years”

CULTURE

  • “Book Fair” jury votes Best Authors and Translators of 2017

 

 

