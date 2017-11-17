AINA TIR-FAX, November 17, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • DP: Government fears criminalization: Opposition excluded from the SAC meeting in Brussels
  • Vasili: I show you why Albania does not need a prime minister
  • The three prosecutors that will undergo vetting, one of them demanded Tahiri arrest
  • Analyst Dritan Hila: Shemsi Premçi intimidated me for a FB status
  • Former Integration Minister: Reform in the justice system and decriminalization would not take place without internationals support

ECONOMY

  • Budget adopted in principle
  • Finance Minister: “Opposition complains about concessions. They’ve signed 178 out of 213”
  • Imports` map, Albania among “The half of the world” that imports oil
  • 2018 budget, Ahmetaj: Budget of the citizens

CHRONICLE

  • Judge arrest for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
  • Stone massive falls on a house in Mat, man seriously injured
  • Tabaku: Budget deepens inequality
  • Prosecution requires life imprisonment for Denis Shtraza
  • Vehicle burnt in Ali Visha street in Tirana
  • Gaz leakage in school: 10 pupils suffocated
  • Armed clash: Prosecution requires 107 life imprisonments for the perpetrators
  • Alternation of properties in Spille, imprisonment for the 11 defendants   
  • Tepelena: 3 masked persons attempt to rob the house of Elton Çiça killed in a bar in Tirana a year ago
  • Lazarati file: 57 years of imprisonment for 5 defendants

SOCIETY

  • Meta meets with members of the Diabetic Children and Adults Association
  • 12 areas considered as monuments of culture approved in Albania 

CULTURE

  • Message of President Meta from the concert in Vienna: Arti the best policy that unites nations

