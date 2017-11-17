AINA TIR-FAX, November 16, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albania-EU Stabilization Association meeting, positive report for reforms
  • Interior Minister after first bust of “Force of Law” operation: “It’s only the beginning”
  • Bulgarian Vice President visits Gorani, Bulgarian minority in Kukes
  • Decriminalization, new debates at CEC for Mallakastra’s Mayor mandate
  • Rama: “Budget 2018 brings more investments”. Basha: “It’s a money-laundering scheme”
  • Adrian Civici: It is impossible for a budget to serve as a washing machine for money laundering
  • SMI: “Rama has not built any new hospital in four years”
  • Albanian poor cities led by wealthy Mayors
  • Vetting of candidates for High Council of Prosecution started today

ECONOMY

  • Bank of Albania: “No risk of money laundering through ‘1 Billion USD’ project”
  • Annual Book Fair, publishers want lower taxes to help grow number of readers
  • 230 EUR pension for sexual violence victims during war
  • Finance Minister: “Opposition complains about concessions. They’ve signed 178 out of 213”

CHRONICLE

  • Judge arrestment for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
  • Accident in Elbasan-Tirana road axis, truck capsizes
  • 20 kg of cannabis seized in Diber, two handcuffed
  • Mamurras massacre, Prosecution requires 107 years of imprisonment for the four defendants
  • Bulqize, the poor town rich in chrome

SOCIETY

  • Meta meets with members of the Diabetic Children and adults Association
  • A tunnel will connect Tirana’s Zoo with the Botanical Garden
  • Construction works for the Vlore Port rehabilitation is suspended

 

 

