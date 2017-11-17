AINA TIR-FAX, November 16, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albania-EU Stabilization Association meeting, positive report for reforms
- Interior Minister after first bust of “Force of Law” operation: “It’s only the beginning”
- Bulgarian Vice President visits Gorani, Bulgarian minority in Kukes
- Decriminalization, new debates at CEC for Mallakastra’s Mayor mandate
- Rama: “Budget 2018 brings more investments”. Basha: “It’s a money-laundering scheme”
- Adrian Civici: It is impossible for a budget to serve as a washing machine for money laundering
- SMI: “Rama has not built any new hospital in four years”
- Albanian poor cities led by wealthy Mayors
- Vetting of candidates for High Council of Prosecution started today
ECONOMY
- Bank of Albania: “No risk of money laundering through ‘1 Billion USD’ project”
- Annual Book Fair, publishers want lower taxes to help grow number of readers
- 230 EUR pension for sexual violence victims during war
- Finance Minister: “Opposition complains about concessions. They’ve signed 178 out of 213”
CHRONICLE
- Judge arrestment for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
- Accident in Elbasan-Tirana road axis, truck capsizes
- 20 kg of cannabis seized in Diber, two handcuffed
- Mamurras massacre, Prosecution requires 107 years of imprisonment for the four defendants
- Bulqize, the poor town rich in chrome
SOCIETY
- Meta meets with members of the Diabetic Children and adults Association
- A tunnel will connect Tirana’s Zoo with the Botanical Garden
- Construction works for the Vlore Port rehabilitation is suspended