AINA TIR-FAX, November 15, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Ambassador Lu meets Rama at the prime minister`s office
  • Mogherini: “2018, a good chance for EU integration”
  • FBI, vice-minister of Interior: “The “big fishes” have been identified; concrete results in 2018
  • Bardhyl Nuredinaj appointed Chief of the Military Intelligence Service
  • President Meta meets Bulgarian vice president, praises new law for minorities
  • Prosecution investigates 3014 public employees hired during electoral campaign
  • Rama: Albanian media as reliable as Albanian judges
  • Rama: “Vetting of Police will continue”
  • Kokedhima: Citizens, protest on water price!
  • SMI: “Alternative for Budget 2008”

ECONOMY

  • SMI: “Budget for agriculture is ridiculously low”
  • Economic growth, Rama meets bank representatives
  • Illegal constructions` number doubled during electoral campaign
  • BoA raises alarm: Population age and emigration have deepened the gap of production
  • BoA governor: Banks must grant more loans to businesses
  • Two new gas turbine power plants; one in Korca, one in Kucova

CHRONICLE

  • Judge arrest for corruption, Prosecutor`s Office sends custody measure to HCJ
  • Vice-prefect of Tirana and 10 other officials arrested
  • Vlora, deliberate fire totally burns out club
  • Van parting for Montenegro seized with drugs
  • 25 year old loses life in Bulqiza mine after wall collapses
  • Serious accident in Xibraka, car capsizes

SOCIETY

  • PM Rama: “Free diabetes strips for children”
  • Tirana Mayor: “Public transportation accompanied by electric buses
  • Turbulence at sea, problems of ferries` anchoring in Durres Port
  • Xhaçka: Doctors to reach communities in need of medical assistance

CULTURE

  • Lasgush Poradeci’s house will turn into a museum

 

 

