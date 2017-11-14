AINA TIR-FAX, November 14, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Myslym Pashaj: Renegotiating sea border with Greece will not be easy
- Tritan Shehu: Sea agreement with Greece was a model and could not be rejected
- Vetting, cast selects the first 6 judges to undergo the process
- Compensation or asylum: Kukës residents require asylum to the American embassy in case they are not compensated for their lands where Power Plant will be built
- SP: Reasons why the head of CEC, Klement Zguri, must not be dismissed
- Basha: Prosecutor`s Office and international partners should investigate money laundering with concessions
- Gudar Beqiraj: How Ilir Meta managed to convince me to resign from the Academy of Science
ECONOMY
- EBRD, 70 million EUR for tourism in 4 Albanian districts
- Basha: Albania in the black list of USA: Project “1 billion euro” under investigations
- Government fund of 490 million for the youth employment
CHRONICLE
- Orest Sota, Serious Crimes: Reassessment of the custody measure
- Greek police injures 22 year old Albanian
- 45 year old arrested for stabbing his wife and son
- 57 year old arrested in Italy for drug trafficking
- Fire in the garage, car totally burnt out
- Viluni drugs, one of the traffickers arrested
- Mysterious disappearance of advocate Besnik Muço: His belongings found in the ferry seized as evidence
SOCIETY
- Super-payments for doctors in remote areas
- Abuse with properties in Spille, 6 employees of the Mortgage Office arrested
- SMI, Mehmetaj: Budget for education lower than in 2016
- Tirana municipality selected in ONU conference on Climate Changes as an example, Veliaj, a story of success
SPORT
- Albania won 3-2 versus Turkey in Antalya
- Albanian national team in top shape, Pannuci `s merit
- Pannuci: We fought as a great team! The match was not that “friendly”
CULTURE
- Minister of Culture visits house of Lasgush Poradeci – Project on the poet life and activity to be completed soon
- USA – Albanians, various celebration this year for 105th anniversary of Independence