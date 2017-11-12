AINA TIR-FAX, November 11, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Meeting in Crete Bushati: Everything will go for the better
  • Kotzias and Bushati have agreed about the Maritime Border and Greek Soldiers Remains
  • Rama: Arber road will connect with Macedonia
  • Basha: Rama-Tahiri-Xhafaj in fevers to hide crimes` traces
  • Tahiri case, German official: Do not abuse with immunity
  • Democrat MP: Government is taking revenge on Lazarat

ECONOMY

  • Tirana Mayor: “Kashar, free economic area”
  • Albanians spend on healthcare as much as they spend on tobacco and alcohol
  • Panariti: The butcheries` closure in favor of few businesses
  • Albanian Lek evaluated, market possesses surplus of the European currency
  • Money Laundering: Albanian returns to the list of the problematic countries
  • Ahmetaj in Diber: Budget 2018, greater public investments to take place
  • Two thermo power plants with concessions: Government paves way to two projects, that of Korca and Kucova

CHRONICLE

  • Cars crash near Levan, 8 injured
  • Fight amongst bands in Athens, Albanian gets injured
  • Drugs in Great Britain: The Albanian gangs under close surveillance of Scotland Yard
  • Accident in Tirana, bus crashes pedestrian
  • Accusation for corruption: Judge Shekqlzen Miri appears at court

SOCIETY

  • Unusual nature phenomenon in one of Belsh lake

CULTURE

  • “Bloodlands” , the horror Albanian movie in the Austrian festival

 

