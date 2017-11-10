AINA TIR-FAX, November 10, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Meta-Hahn: Membership in the EU, our national strategic project
  • Hahn Media freedom an EU condition
  • Hahn optimistic: The 2018 progress report for Albania will be positive
  • Meeting in Crete, Greece between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Albania and Greece
  • Basha: Rama speech promotes hatred in the Media
  • Kryemadhi meets with euro-commissioner Johannes Hahn
  • Basha Hahn, two hours meeting between the two
  • Rama to Basha: Apologize to the media
  • Electoral reform Commission started works this Friday
  • Serious Crimes` Prosecution starts work for the verification of Saimir Tahiri properties

ECONOMY

  • Bank of Albania: Economy is growing, President Meta: Not good enough
  • European Commission foresees a growth of 4% in the Albanian economy
  • BoA governor: Financial Market must be extended, banks monopoly to be shrunk
  • Minister of Finance and Economy: Public debt not increased, IMF monitoring role

CHRONICLE

  • Investigation on corruption: Judge Shkelqim Miri stopped
  • Accident of death consequences in Tirana in the early morning hours
  • Explosion placed in the car of a 42 year old woman in Vlora
  • 18 year old handcuffed for sexually abusing with the underage girl
  • Patos, 41 kg of cannabis sequestered, two handcuffed
  • Goods smuggling, 3 customs officers and one police officer arrested in Korça
  • Brawl among youngsters in Tirana, two arrested
  • Scandal: Mortgage Office registers 1500 square meters land as private property
  • Extradition of Nezar Seiti, 20 days’ time for the Prosecutor`s Office

SOCIETY

  • Meta initiates “Week of orphan children”
  • Minister of Defense dismantles the last bullets of Mjekes Factory
  • Butrint: Construction suspended: Vokshi: Ultimatum came from UNESCO
  • New line of water supply for the residents of Municipality Unit No. 2 in Tirana

CULTURE

  • Belgium newspaper: Tirana, an opportunity to be explored

 

