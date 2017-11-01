AINA, TIR-FAX, November 1, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Kryemadhi with structures in Diber: Rama handed over power to mafia
  • Vlahutin meets Meta at the Presidency Office
  • Prosecution: Ultimatum to the ministry
  • Meta meets Turkish ambassador in Tirana
  • Questions for Himara and Visho Ajazi, Rama challenges journalists again
  • 12 new prefects appointed
  • Tirana prefect, the first woman colonel in the Albanian history
  • Trafficking in the Adriatic Sea-Scandal with radars, Berisha asks for Kodheli and Bazo investigation

ECONOMY

  • EU donates 1,1 million euro for the Albanian municipalities
  • Governor of BoA: Economic growth under potential impedes salary increase
  • Dept goes up again, in January-September reaches 69.11% of the GDP
  • Basha: World Bank confirms again that the tax increase is ruining Albanian Economic growth
  • Report “Doing business 2018” published again/ Albanian ranked the 65th
  • “Fear” from vetting process, deters officials from buying immovable properties
  • Construction of Arber road, wining company proclaimed
  • 9 important road axes to be rehabilitated with the 2018 budget
  • Albanians, expenses for education and restaurants increase, reduced expenses for food and health care

CHRONICLE

  • Drugs in Tirana and Permet, five arrested
  • 60 year old arrested for wounding his brother
  • 21 year old attempts to escape police seized with 5 kg of marijuana
  • Punished with 18 years of imprisonment for murder attempt, killer caught after 19 years
  • Trial session on Mark Froku postponed, advocates require time

SOCIETY

  • American embassy makes important announcement for students
  • Lezha, villagers chairman complain to the district prefect on salaries
  • Himara one day after the demolishment action

 

