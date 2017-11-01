AINA, TIR-FAX, November 1, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Kryemadhi with structures in Diber: Rama handed over power to mafia
- Vlahutin meets Meta at the Presidency Office
- Prosecution: Ultimatum to the ministry
- Meta meets Turkish ambassador in Tirana
- Questions for Himara and Visho Ajazi, Rama challenges journalists again
- 12 new prefects appointed
- Tirana prefect, the first woman colonel in the Albanian history
- Trafficking in the Adriatic Sea-Scandal with radars, Berisha asks for Kodheli and Bazo investigation
ECONOMY
- EU donates 1,1 million euro for the Albanian municipalities
- Governor of BoA: Economic growth under potential impedes salary increase
- Dept goes up again, in January-September reaches 69.11% of the GDP
- Basha: World Bank confirms again that the tax increase is ruining Albanian Economic growth
- Report “Doing business 2018” published again/ Albanian ranked the 65th
- “Fear” from vetting process, deters officials from buying immovable properties
- Construction of Arber road, wining company proclaimed
- 9 important road axes to be rehabilitated with the 2018 budget
- Albanians, expenses for education and restaurants increase, reduced expenses for food and health care
CHRONICLE
- Drugs in Tirana and Permet, five arrested
- 60 year old arrested for wounding his brother
- 21 year old attempts to escape police seized with 5 kg of marijuana
- Punished with 18 years of imprisonment for murder attempt, killer caught after 19 years
- Trial session on Mark Froku postponed, advocates require time
SOCIETY
- American embassy makes important announcement for students
- Lezha, villagers chairman complain to the district prefect on salaries
- Himara one day after the demolishment action