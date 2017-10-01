AINA TIR-FAX, September 30, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Donald Lu meets youngsters: If government does not respond you knock it down
- SMI urges EU and USA: Protect vetting from the government
- Basha: Ambassador Lu is right, government makes luxurious expenses
- Rama: Radars of the marine forces not functional
- Environment protection: Klosi and Xhafaj, Law needs to be enforced
- Paloka against the creation of fractions within DP party, Patozi actions to damage the party
- Rigerta Loku, the woman from Mirdita brought the missing voice in parliament: Your Tirana is developed from my Mirdita
- Peleshi reacts after Rigerta Loku speech at parliament: She said the truth, much work needed
- Rigerta speech: Zusi: Bitter lecture to the Albanian politics, village in miserable conditions
ECONOMY
- Pensions in Italy to be received even if living in Albania
- 6 first months of 2017: Banking and financial system stable
- Tabaku presents reasons of the economic growth of 4%
CHRONICLE
- Elbasan, a history of murders: Files unsolved since 2005
- Injures in Tirana, authors still under search
- Italian killer caught in Durres with Slovenian documents
- Lapraka, clashes with guns, 4 injured
SOCIETY
- Durres, pupils in Kulle village still “on holidays”
- Sports` grounds to be added to Tirana: Illegal construction to be demolished at artificial lake
- Tirana mufti: Certain circles and individuals are denigrating Skenderbeg image
CULTURE
- Gjirokaster culinary fair attract tourists