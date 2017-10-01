AINA TIR-FAX, September 30, 2017

Posted on October 1, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Donald Lu meets youngsters: If government does not respond you knock it down
  • SMI urges EU and USA: Protect vetting from the government
  • Basha: Ambassador Lu is right, government makes luxurious expenses
  • Rama: Radars of the marine forces not functional
  • Environment protection: Klosi and Xhafaj, Law needs to be enforced
  • Paloka against the creation of fractions within DP party, Patozi actions to damage the party
  • Rigerta Loku, the woman from Mirdita brought the missing voice in parliament: Your Tirana is developed from my Mirdita
  • Peleshi reacts after Rigerta Loku speech at parliament: She said the truth, much work needed
  • Rigerta speech: Zusi: Bitter lecture to the Albanian politics, village in miserable conditions

ECONOMY

  • Pensions in Italy to be received even if living in Albania
  • 6 first months of 2017: Banking and financial system stable
  • Tabaku presents reasons of the economic growth of 4%

CHRONICLE

  • Elbasan, a history of murders: Files unsolved since 2005
  • Injures in Tirana, authors still under search
  • Italian killer caught in Durres with Slovenian documents
  • Lapraka, clashes with guns, 4 injured

SOCIETY

  • Durres, pupils in Kulle village still “on holidays”
  • Sports` grounds to be added to Tirana: Illegal construction to be demolished at artificial lake
  • Tirana mufti: Certain circles and individuals are denigrating Skenderbeg image

CULTURE

  • Gjirokaster culinary fair attract tourists

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.