AINA TIR-FAX, October 9, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: EU enlargement not “fair”, we accomplish our duties, but yet no certain data for the opening of the negotiations provided by EU
- Basha: Intensive parliamentary activity against government
- Kryemadhi: Rama, a national hazard
- Rama introduces new director of National Food Authority
- Construction in Vjosa, Xhafaj: 0 tolerance, investigation even from Internal Affairs and Complaints Service
- Construction in Vjosa, Klosi: It will not be allowed
- SMI: Radars didn`t work when drug was being distributed
- Movements in prosecution: Heads suspected after the obtained information from embassies
ECONOMY
- Fines to businesses, Qato: We examine every request in real time
- VAT, Rama: We closed the path of tax evasion
- Seiko receives French ambassador: Albania, financial stability
- Economy seems promising: Consumption and construction sector seems optimistic
CHRONICLE
- 24 tons of hashish seized in Vlore. Prosecution: Criminal structured group, one police officer implicated
- Man arrested for terrorism in Malajzi, police provides data for the arrested
- Cyber crime attacks: Experts: Albania is endangered, security to be increased
- Vlore, motorboat seized, three riders on the run
- Robbery in Tirana, police arrests youngsters` gang
- Shtraza process: Three police officers testify
SOCIETY
- Month against breast cancer: Mammography to be removed to Durres
- Heavy traffic in Tirana-Durres highway
- Measures on the prevention of floods in Zadrima field
- Municipality turns landfill into park
CULTURE
- Restoration of Historic Center of Vlora to start soon
- Feast of apple organized in Dvoran of Korca