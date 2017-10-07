AINA TIR-FAX, October 7, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama discloses the government SP Plus. “Rama 2” with 33 deputy-ministers
- Novelty in government: 4 deputy ministers from Kosovo
- Kryemadhi to Rama: The criminals you have on your side can`t protect you
- Rama attacks institutions run by SMI
- DP leader ultimatum to DP structures in districts: I want the names of persons who purchased votes
- Vetting people under scanner: Phone and emails interception
ECONOMY
- Rama: Opposition is protecting informality
- New tax imposed for properties, considerable increase for the wealthiest
- Stock exchange on energy, Albanian and Kosovo focus on energy purchase at low prices
- Governor Seiko at the 7th conference of Central European Bank
- BoA report: Businesses difficulties: Competitiveness remains the main problem
CHRONICLE
- Durres, cocaine postman arrested
- Car capsizes at Mali i Robit, circulation blocked
- 41 year old from Peqini, declared wanted for stabbing man several times
- Huge rock falls over car in Lezha, 3 victims
SOCIETY
- Confederation of Syndicates sets three conditions to government: Increase of salaries, pensions and employment
- Divjaka, protest on the school conditions, parents against mixed classrooms
- The ten destinations to be visited in Tirana
- Scandal in Kelcyra gorge, Harri Lena continues works on the site
- Tirana marathon: registrations till October 8
WEATHER
- Weather surprises, snowfalls started in some areas of Albania
- Weather to be improved , meteorologists: Next week will be sunny but cold