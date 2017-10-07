AINA TIR-FAX, October 7, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama discloses the government SP Plus. “Rama 2” with 33 deputy-ministers
  • Novelty in government: 4 deputy ministers from Kosovo
  • Kryemadhi to Rama: The criminals you have on your side can`t protect you
  • Rama attacks institutions run by SMI
  • DP leader ultimatum to DP structures in districts: I want the names of persons who purchased votes
  • Vetting people under scanner: Phone and emails interception

ECONOMY

  • Rama: Opposition is protecting informality
  • New tax imposed for properties, considerable increase for the wealthiest
  • Stock exchange on energy, Albanian and Kosovo focus on energy purchase at low prices
  • Governor Seiko at the 7th conference of Central European Bank
  • BoA report: Businesses difficulties: Competitiveness remains the main problem

CHRONICLE

  • Durres, cocaine postman arrested
  • Car capsizes at Mali i Robit, circulation blocked
  • 41 year old from Peqini, declared wanted for stabbing man several times
  • Huge rock falls over car in Lezha, 3 victims

SOCIETY

  • Confederation of Syndicates sets three conditions to government: Increase of salaries, pensions and employment
  • Divjaka, protest on the school conditions, parents against mixed classrooms 
  • The ten destinations to be visited in Tirana
  • Scandal in Kelcyra gorge, Harri Lena continues works on the site
  • Tirana marathon: registrations till October 8

WEATHER

  • Weather surprises, snowfalls started in some areas of Albania
  • Weather to be improved , meteorologists: Next week will be sunny but cold  

 

