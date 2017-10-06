AINA TIR-FAX, October 6, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Donald Lu makes another strong appeal: The big fishes and gangsters must be imprisoned
- Coalition with citizens, Rama presents the platform online
- Emergencies to be located at Ministry of Defense, Mediu: The Armed Force`s roles not to be threatened
- SMI:RAMA serving to oligarchy, he is killing the small business
- No pact for Himara: Gjiknuri: The project to be implemented after finding a solution on properties
ECONOMY
- Rama: Opposition is protecting informality
- Basha: Rama is threatening the small enterprises
- Tax office relations with business: Investments Council Secretariats make known its concerns
- 64 % of Albanians unsatisfied with their salaries
- Euro evaluates versus Albanian ALL, it reaches the highest value in the last 6 months
- VAT, Naco: Small business in a shocking situation
CHRONICLE
- Boulevard massacre: 7 Dutch witness for the triple murder
- False alarm in Tirana near the American Embassy
- Criminal assets, 3 apartments sequestered in Vlore
- Cannabis distributed at school, 20 year old arrested
- Two brothers arrested for the murder of a 47 year old a year ago
- 26 year old arrested for distribution of cocaine
- 41year old from Peqini, declared wanted for stabbing man several times
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: New schools with integrated pre-schooling system
SPORTS
- Albania inferior in the match against Spain with the result 3-0; the latter classifies in the World Championship