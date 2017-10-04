AINA TIR-FAX, October 4, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Platform for the reformation of DP: Bode: Head to be appointed
- Taulant Balla: We stand for the pact of May 18
- CEC, opposition members are impeding the decision for the DP fine
- Llalla: We are investigating Aqif Rakipi upon DP request
- Fight against criminal gangs: Within spring a complete new situation
- Elections assessments: Local observers: Task Force was not operational during elections
ECONOMY
- BoA governor, interest rates do not change, economy is growing
- Tirana suburbs increase residents` prices varying from 50-15-euro per square meter
- SMI: Concessions a negative practice
- Ahmetaj: We are not endangered by concessions
CHRONICLE
- Report on anti-cannabis, foreign prosecutors gather data
- Tirana, father stabs son
- Vlore, a dead body found in Zvernec beach
- 53 year old arrested for injury with gunfire
- Tirana, imprisonment for the deceitful advocate
- Illegal logging, 4 inspectors criminally prosecuted in Durres
- Woman victim of two attacks with explosive substance
- Durres, 25 year old injured after clashes with guns
SOCIETY
- Vergo village in Delvina in poor living conditions lacking water and irrigation
- Veliaj issues license to 500 flat administrators
- Railway system in very poor conditions, Albania ranked the last in the world for the tracks quality