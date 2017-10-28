AINA TIR-FAX, October 27, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Vlahutin gathers EU ambassadors in Dibra community
  • EPP to Rama: Stop pressures to Tahiri case prosecutors
  • Basha: Other news on implicated senior officials in government to come out
  • Kryemadhi: Rama must leave justice to do its job
  • Ruci: In order to face the crises, process of integration should continue
  • Rama: Policy, instrument for unification

ECONOMY

  • Small business complain to the DP MP
  • Government envisaged 110, 5 million ALL for the Academy,
  • Rama publishes photos from Vlora: Road of “Kidneys and eyes” constructed
  • Rumanian council: In a country where justice is purchased there are no foreign investments

CHRONICLE

  • Albanian caught in Bari with 3,5 kg of drugs
  • Man who injured SMI fan during elections arrested
  • Two officials of Perrenjas municipality arrested
  • Court releases on bail the Durres former crimes` chief

SOCIETY

  • Bulqiza, work introduced for the fight against environmental crime
  • Morocco Consoler : Tourism starts from the policemen at the airport
  • 25th playground built in Tirana, Veliaj: Project will continue

CULTURE

  • Zagoria church towards wreckage
  • Residents celebrate feast of olive in Kurjan at the secular church
  • Mysterious object approaches earth

