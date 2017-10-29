AINA TIR-FAX, October 28, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Names disclosed, who are the real heads in prisons
  • Network shrunk, no more escape for the big fishes
  • Italian Interior Minister to meet on Thursday with Xhafaj this summer
  • Laws adopt new fees on trials

ECONOMY

  • Kalivac, thermo power plant winner declared
  • Budget 2018, Arben Ahmetaj: 860 million euro of investment
  • Economist foresees a Greek model for Albania, what is expected to take place in Albania
  • Finances: Crises in the energy sector, the greatest economy risk in 2018
  • Gjiknuri inspects road-axes of Korce-Erseke and Lin-Pogradec: Pogradec tunnel to be completed next summer

CHRONICLE

  • Albanian professor arrested in Malaysia for terrorism, now released
  • Albanian arrested in Roma in possession of hashish
  • Landfill in Rrogozhina, DP appeals to residents for protest
  • Heroine sequestered in Igumenica, Albanian police gives details
  • Dead man found in Fier-Lushnje road axis
  • Men arrested after seized with 58 kg of drugs in Greece
  • Gjirokaster, two elderly injured in road accident

SOCIETY

  • The incomes from hashish in Albania
  • Work blocked in Kapshtica Border Crossing Point
  • Trauma hospital: Model for every hospital in the country

CULTURE

  • Ema Andrea provokes again:Why i chose to be half naked in the Dino Mustafic show
  • “Colors of Albania”, Albania displayed through photos of ordinary people
  • City of roses, The favorable of 2o thousand foreign and local tourists
  • Meta in the exhibition of the German artist: Culture creates stronger bonds between nations
  • Inspect of forests arrested in Prrenjas

 

