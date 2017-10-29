AINA TIR-FAX, October 28, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Names disclosed, who are the real heads in prisons
- Network shrunk, no more escape for the big fishes
- Italian Interior Minister to meet on Thursday with Xhafaj this summer
- Laws adopt new fees on trials
ECONOMY
- Kalivac, thermo power plant winner declared
- Budget 2018, Arben Ahmetaj: 860 million euro of investment
- Economist foresees a Greek model for Albania, what is expected to take place in Albania
- Finances: Crises in the energy sector, the greatest economy risk in 2018
- Gjiknuri inspects road-axes of Korce-Erseke and Lin-Pogradec: Pogradec tunnel to be completed next summer
CHRONICLE
- Albanian professor arrested in Malaysia for terrorism, now released
- Albanian arrested in Roma in possession of hashish
- Landfill in Rrogozhina, DP appeals to residents for protest
- Heroine sequestered in Igumenica, Albanian police gives details
- Dead man found in Fier-Lushnje road axis
- Men arrested after seized with 58 kg of drugs in Greece
- Gjirokaster, two elderly injured in road accident
SOCIETY
- The incomes from hashish in Albania
- Work blocked in Kapshtica Border Crossing Point
- Trauma hospital: Model for every hospital in the country
CULTURE
- Ema Andrea provokes again:Why i chose to be half naked in the Dino Mustafic show
- “Colors of Albania”, Albania displayed through photos of ordinary people
- City of roses, The favorable of 2o thousand foreign and local tourists
- Meta in the exhibition of the German artist: Culture creates stronger bonds between nations
- Inspect of forests arrested in Prrenjas