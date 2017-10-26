AINA TIR-FAX, October 26, 2017

Posted on October 26, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: Tahiri won`t get clean from all this
  • SMI: Vasili speaks clearly
  • Kryemadhi: The country is in the most serious conditions since 97
  • Donald Lu: No one is above law
  • Declaration of Lu, Rama: Clear message, Justice, no political trial
  • Control in Tahiri house: Nothing suspicious found
  • Investigation of Tahiri, first reaction comes from the EU

ECONOMY

  • New VAT scheme, how many taxes will Albanians pay for houses and cars
  • Ahmetaj: Open regional market to be created
  • Concessions invoice, citizens and businesses to pay 70 million euro from taxes in 2018

CHRONICLE

  • Habilaj band, how drug was transported, luxurious life and secrete conversations of traffickers
  • Accident, four injured in road accident in Korca, 3 members of the same family 
  • 58 year old arrested for smuggling
  • Elbasan, man sets fire to himself, in serious life conditions
  • Youngster seized with half a million euro of drugs in Italy
  • Serious accident in Tirana, car crashes motorcycle
  • Five former officials of Levan commune punished with 14 years of imprisonment

SOCIETY

  • 31 Albanians readmitted from France and Belgium for abusing with the rules of stay in the EU countries
  • Kastriot Myftaraj: The mysterious office of the Ombudsman
  • Farmers inVjosa were not compensated from floods
  • We will apply for the status of a free economic zone in Kashar
  • Diber municipality turns into office the high school in the town, pupils in protest

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania. We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance. After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media. Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media. Zenel CELIKU General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.