AINA TIR-FAX, October 25, 2017

Posted on October 25, 2017 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Reaction of journalists after Rama reaction to the media
  • Reaction of Rama to journalists, Basha: A banal behavior
  • Kryemadhi: Rama is attempting to intimidate media
  • Spartak Ngjela: There is no Tahiri case, there is a process against Rama
  • Tahiri, assembly: I welcome any decision that you will take
  • Assembly: No arrest to Tahiri, Majority report approved
  • Former Euralius Chief: It is up to Albanian institutions to forward the process of the justice reform

ECONOMY

  • Draft-budget 2017/ 15,3 billion ALL on road construction, the axes to be financed
  • HCJ publishes figures: Economic damage to institutions in 2014-2016 reaches 720 million ALL
  • Gallup report: Albanians optimistic in 2017
  • Super production of Maliq onions sold throughout the country
  • Germans amazed by Albania, 50% more visitors this year

CHRONICLE

  • 45 year old arrested after violating his wife and son
  • Numerous robberies taking place in Saranda
  • Sukth, stall where false products used to be recycled detected
  • Man from Vlora extradited from Scotland for murder committed in 1995
  • 33 year old dies in Bulqiza mine
  • Vlore, teacher denounced for biting pupil
  • Puka, hashish parcels eliminated, two handcuffed

SOCIETY

  • Bulqiza, work introduced for the fight against environmental crime
  • Tirana municipality-Floods, reserves created to face civil emergencies
  • Tirana municipality finances thermo-isolation of flats

CULTURE

  • Four well known artists racing for the position of the Gallery of Arts directora

About TirFax

